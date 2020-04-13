InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Will Be Offering Aid to Game-Day Workers

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s are going to use the emergency assistance fund they announced last month to offer considerable financial assistance not only to their own employees but to third-party workers, part of whose livelihoods include working for the A’s on game days.

According to a report on the San Francisco Chronicle’s website Monday, the A’s plan for alleviating financial hardships brought about by the postponement of the start of the Major League Baseball season will extend to third-party vendors, including food service and game-day staffing companies.

On March 17, the A’s and the other 29 Major League teams put up $1 million for emergency funds. In the A’s case, the club wanted money going to Oakland Coliseum workers who suddenly found themselves out of a job. For many of the security guards, vendors, ushers and other stadium workers, the work they do during the baseball season is a primary source of income, and the sudden loss of it is a major hardship.

According to the Chronicle, employees eligible to apply for tax-free grants from the clubs’ Employee Relief Fund specifically included workers employed by ProPark, Aramark, Landmark, Allied Universal, and AEG. The funds will be allocated to cover expenses including mortgage or rent, essential utilities, food and medical expenses, among other thing.

At the time of making the initial announcement, which also included a $100,000 contribution to the Alameda County Food Bank, A’s president Dave Kaval said the club wanted to help as best it could.

Kaval reached into the movie “Field of Dreams” for the idea that “baseball’s been that one constant.”

“It’s like that great quote from Terrence Mann/James Earl Jones,” Kaval said. “No matter what, baseball has rolled on. This time, 150 years into our history as our sport, as the American Pastime, we can once again carry that. We can be an important place for our society, for America to congregate around.

“And also, to meet up again once we start playing. Because that will be a great moment when that happens. It seems like a long way from now, but it will happen before you know it. It will be `Play Ball.’ It will be a tremendous season that we will kick off. In the meantime, we need to do our part in helping Oakland, and helping the East Bay, and really in helping the entire Bay Area.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spike in Velocity, Spike in Injuries Across Baseball Have A's Cautious With Rotation

Data suggests that increases in velocity in recent years have put a high percentage of the highest velocity pitchers in line for surgery. The Athletics hope their pitching depth will counterbalance that when the 2020 season gets underway.

John Hickey

Remember 1988's Year of the Balk? The A's Certainly Do

For one season, balk calls against pitchers spiked wildly. And the center of that was Oakland, where a 104-win team set the all-time balk record and 22-game winner Dave Stewart set an individual record that probably never will be topped.

John Hickey

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Athletics' History

The Oakland Athletics have produced some of the best hitters baseball has seen in the last half century. Here's one list that whittles single season performances down to the top five in Oakland history.

John Hickey

Oakland & East Bay Never Far From Minds of A's Players and Staff in a Time of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics players and staff offer food, words and an ear, if needed, to help their fans (and others) during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus craziness.

John Hickey

For the A's Seth Brown, it's All in the Numbers

The Oakland Athletics gave left fielder Seth Brown a promotion of sorts by elevating him to the No. 15 from No. 65. It's a sign that the A's see him as a big part of their future, once baseball gets back on the field. While waiting to show what the No. 15 can do, Brown is spending time on Skype with fans.

John Hickey

Luzardo Represents A's in `MLB The Show' Competition

Rookie starter Jesus Luzardo will be one of 30 Major League players to take place in an `MLB The Show' video game competition that will be livestreamed and which is designed to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs. It starts this afternoon.

John Hickey

A's and Giants Could Be in Same Division Under New Plan to Restart Baseball

The Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants could be placed in the same five-team division under a plan to restart baseball being considered by MLB. For just the 2020 season, the American and National leagues would be scrapped, and teams in Arizona and Florida would be lumped together by geography.

John Hickey

Athletics Franchise Valued at $1.1 Billion by Forbes

The Oakland Athletics currently rank 26th among the 30 MLB teams in value in the annual ranking by Forbes. The Yankees, at $5 billion, are far and away the most highly valued.

John Hickey

Any Revamped MLB Schedule Likely to Do the A's a Favor

Originally the Athletics were supposed to open in April against some of MLB's best teams. Should the season start in June, Oakland is likely to have a much softer schedule.

John Hickey

Is an Expos-Like Future Awaiting the A's?

The 1994 Expos were loaded and a World Series contender when a strike ended the season. Montreal never made it to the Series. The A's are loaded in 2020, but there is no baseball now. And the possibility that there won't be a season means a World Series chance could elude the Athletics the way it did the Expos.

John Hickey