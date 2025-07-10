Atlanta Braves Bounce Back on Wednesday vs. A's
The A's found themselves in a 4-0 hole after the first inning in Wednesday night's contest against the Atlanta Braves in West Sacramento. The sweltering heat didn't seem to affect the Braves lineup. In fact they seemed to take on the characteristics of the hot NorCal weather.
Their bats were alive in the dry, still air and they left the ballpark three times before the bottom of the second inning even began. They would end up hitting five home runs total, and came out to make a statement in California's capital after their Game 1 loss. Atlanta won the second game easily, 9-2.
As the All-Star game approaches, all were naturally concerned and wondering about Jacob Wilson's condition after he was removed from Tuesday's game with a wrist contusion. Manager Mark Kotsay updated the media during a pre-game scrum on Wednesday that he's doing better, but is still sore and day-to-day. He did not play in Wednesday's game with Max Muncy taking over at short.
It remains to be seen if he will indeed be in the All-Star Game starting at shortstop, something that he, the A's organization and fans were all looking forward to. We know that Wilson wants to achieve that goal and it's such a huge honor to play among the best in the league, but his health for the rest of the season is the most important factor to consider.
The A's staff and coaches will do their best to have him ready, and will provide updates here as they become available on his status.
Meanwhile, the A's will fill in Jacob Wilson's absence with a new look to their lineup and infield, with Max Muncy at shortstop and others such as Gio Urshela at third and Max Schuemann stepping up as well. Kotsay stressed it was important to keep Muncy in the lineup and get him consistent at-bats as he continues to develop.
Since coming back from Triple-A Las Vegas, Muncy has hit the ball well and it seems that all facets of the game are coming together for him at the halfway point. He's had 26 hits, seven home runs and 18 RBI since returning from Triple-A. He's said in a recent interview that he has had a better mental outlook as the game has slowed down for him at the big league level.
It seemed like the start at Sutter Health Park was just what Braves pitcher Bryce Elder needed. The pitching staff for the Braves has been going through a rough stretch, notably in Elder's last outing against the Phillies. He has been at the center of a lot of that the scrutiny and criticism of their season so far., but their entire rotation and lineup has left a lot to desire.
It's possible they may be sellers at the July 31 Trade Deadline, or could go and add to their roation, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Their rotation problems don't just include Elder, however. He became the third Braves pitcher (second starter) to allow nine-plus runs over two innings or less. But it's also worth noting that Elder had a 3.10 ERA in a five-game stretch before the recent skid.
The A's have one more game against Atlanta before finishing up the first half with a series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Thursday's game will be another scorcher here in Sacramento, with an earlier start time than usual. JP Sears will face Spencer Strider with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PDT.