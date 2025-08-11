Cincinnati Reds Trade Deadline Acquisition Could be Key to Postseason Push
The Cincinnati Reds are still hanging around the NL Wild Card race, with the club currently sitting 1.5 games back of the free-spending New York Mets for that third and final postseason berth. While their 62-57 record currently has them on the outside looking in, their +41 run differential on the year ranks fourth in the National League.
If the Reds are able to make it in, they'd currently be looking at a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card round. Keeping the Mets out of October while taking on another big-spending club would be one heck of a statement for the Reds.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The club made some nice additions at the MLB Trade Deadline, shoring up their defense at third base with Ke'Bryan Hayes, and then bringing in another third base option in Miguel Andujar from the A's at the buzzer.
Andujar hasn't quite been an everyday player with the Reds since his addition, but it appears as though Cincinnati is going to carve out a good chunk of playing time for him moving forward.
After his first two starts came against left-handed starters, whom he has crushed all season, he has also received a spot in the starting lineup against right-handers the past three games, serving as their cleanup hitter in the past two.
Austin Hays has been the club's DH a fair amount recently, starting 36 games at the position, but he's also graded out as an above average left fielder in his 30 games in the field. Andujar's defense has been well below average, while his bat has been a well above-average.
Since being added to the Reds roster, Andujar has gone 6-for-16 (.375) with a .500 OBP, and on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he slugged a three-run home run in the third inning that helped his team jump out to an early lead. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, so he was certainly in the middle of quite a bit of offense.
And that's what he brings to a team that's in contention. He has the ability to make contact consistently, and while he has just seven homers on the year, three of those gave come in his last eight games. In a postseason hunt, and if the Reds are fortunate enough, in the postseason itself, Andujar's ability at the plate is what keeps rallies going.
On the year, Andujar is batting .303 with a .343 OBP and a .796 OPS. While he may not be the flashiest name that was moved at the deadline, his wRC+ on the year was sitting at 110 (100 is league average) entering play on Sunday, which is just above Mets' star shortstop Francisco Lindor's 109.
He could also serve as a rally starter himself. The way the Reds' roster is constructed, they're able to maximize his best tools, while hiding his defense a bit, at least on occasion. That's going to get them the most out of their time with Andujar, and in watching him play over the past year and a half, he's a guy that can get hot and seem impossible to get out at times.
Adding Andujar was a savvy move by the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the trade deadline.