Could the Athletics Go After Cincinnati Reds Third Baseman in a Trade?
The Athletics General Manager, David Forst, has stated several times since the end of the season that one of their main priorities this offseason will be upgrading at third base. However, there may not be many options. The A's will add players that can play third base this offseason, whether they add a presumable starter or leave it to a camp battle will be the question.
The A's already have a few in-house options in Brett Harris, Darell Hernaiz, and Max Schuemann, who played third base for some time this past season. The A's may also consider No. 8 prospect Max Muncy as a solution, although he has only played four games at third base since being drafted by the A's, so he would need time at third before anything happens. He is expected to need more time in the minors anyway after an injury-plagued 2024 season.
It was announced early Tuesday that the A's agreed to terms with utility man Alejo Lopez on a minor-league contract. Lopez will have an opportunity to compete for the job. However, the A's are probably looking for someone more concrete if they are truly seeking an upgrade.
Insert Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who agreed to a three-year $45 million contract, including an $18 million club option in 2027, with the Cincinnati Reds last December. Candelario was a bit of a disappointment for the Reds this past season, as he hit .225 in 427 at-bats with an 87 wRC+.
The Reds have a plethora of good, young infield options already on the major league roster, not including the infield prospects moving through their system. For the Reds, moving off of Candelario's remaining $30 million over the next two years may be enticing. The Reds would commit to their young infield while freeing up money to go after other needs.
The A's have been rumored to potentially take on a "bigger" contract in tandem with another player this winter. The Athletics do not have too many trade assets, so taking on a larger contract that another team wants to move is one way they might be able to navigate that problem.
The switch-hitting Candelario would provide some thump and veteran experience to the A's lineup. He hit 20 home runs this past season and 22 in 2023. Playing in Sutter Heath Park would probably increase those numbers. In addition to power, Candelario has a career 9.1% walk rate which would be very useful to the overall offense.
It is unclear what the Reds may want in return, but it would be contingent on who the A's are looking to get in return with Candelario. Taking on an unwanted contract has its benefits, as the A's could have their pick on the back-end of the Reds Top-30 prospects, within reason.
The Athletics could be interested in right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson, the Reds No. 25 prospect, who carried a 4.67 ERA in Triple-A this past season. His control is a work in progress, but the stuff is there, highlighted by his fastball that flirted with triple digits. The A's likely will not be able to get any prospect higher in the Reds system, as Candelario was a borderline All-Star as recently as 2023.
Adding a player like Candelario would give the A's a lineup that can push them to a .500 record or beyond. Candelario with Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, and Shea Langeliers would be a very good start to a very important offseason for The Athletics of Sacramento.