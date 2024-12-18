Could the New York Mets Use This Framework in Potential Deal with A's?
The Athletics are in need of an upgrade at third base, and one player that could be available to them as an option is New York Mets former top prospect Brett Baty. We have discussed the A's potentially seeing Baty as a fit at the hot corner this offseason, given that he's someone with plenty of tools that just haven't shown up at the big-league level just yet. The A's could offer him some playing time and a change of scenery and hope for a turnaround.
MLB Trade Rumors proposed the idea that the Athletics could take on some of the Starling Marte contract that the Mets are looking to get off their books, to acquire Brett Baty.
Marte was briefly on the A's in 2021 as the return for left-hander Jesús Luzardo. When he was with the A's, Marte hit .316 /.359 /.466 in 56 games with 25 stolen bases. He was truly one of the best deadline acquisitions the team has ever made, yet the A's failed to reach the postseason.
Marte would slot in as the A's starting left-fielder, or center-fielder if the A's chose to slide Bleday over, if he was to be acquired in a trade along with Baty. The A's have been trying to increase payroll to at least around $105 million for luxury tax purposes to be a part of revenue sharing.
Marte is owed roughly $20 million in 2025, a contract the Mets are looking to rid themselves of after signing Juan Soto to a record deal. In 94 games with the Mets last season, Marte hit .269/.327 with a 104 OPS+, which is a touch above league average.
According to reports, the Mets would be willing to eat some of the Marte contract to facilitate a trade. Therefore, if the Mets take on $8-$10 million, that would leave the A's with $10-$12 million that will be added to their payroll.
The A's have been looking for a third base upgrade outside of the organization since the start of the offseason and have been linked to Baty all along. In this scenario, the A's get the upgrade they have been seeking at third while adding a veteran outfielder to this A's lineup.
Marte would provide the A's with improved outfield defense and speed on the base paths, not to mention his career .342 on-base percentage. Baty would likely be involved in some sort of camp battle for the third-base position but would bring some excitement to the team, being a former top MLB prospect.
If the A's were to pursue a trade with the Mets for Baty, Marte could very well be involved. The A's would have two new assets to add to their lineup and continue to improve their odds of contending in the AL West in 2025.