Debut Downer: Athletics Swept by Chicago Cubs in Season Home Opener
In a highly anticipated three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, the Athletics were swept and outscored 35-9 in their inaugural home opener at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California. Perhaps the moment was too big, or the ballpark too small for the former Oakland A’s who had played for decades in the cavernous Oakland Coliseum.
The unusual circumstances of a Major League franchise utilizing a Triple-A ballpark for the next several seasons was a hot topic amongst MLB watchers, area baseball fans, national media and business interests in California's capital city.
Despite the disappointing results, there were some bright spots, namely Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker maintained his home run pace from last year, hitting three home runs in seven games to start the 2025 season, including two at Sutter Health Park.
There was also the little bit of history that shortstop Jacob Wilson made on Monday, hitting his first big-league home run, which also happened to be the first A's home run at Sutter Health.
Recent waiver claim Angel Perdomo made his A's debut in Wednesday's game, going 1.1 innings and allowing two hits and a walk, which led to one earned run. He also struck out Dansby Swanson on a changeup in his first outing back in the big leagues since 2023. He spent last season recovering from Tommy John.
Perdomo's velocity was still a little down, with his fastball sitting at 92.6 (-1.4 mph), while his slider and his change also dropped in velo, but by margins of just 0.4 and 0.3 miles per hour.
The Athletics have an off-day on Thursday, and will depart for a road series against the Colorado Rockies, where they hope to shake off the unfortunate debut on their home field and get back into the win column. The A's are 2-5 on the season.