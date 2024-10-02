A's Brent Rooker Was One of the MLB's Best Hitters in 2024
Brent Rooker has become known around the league, from journeyman to All-Star to now one of baseball's best offensive players, there are no signs of slowing down for the 29-year-old.
Rooker exceeded all of his numbers from last season, hitting for an average of 47 points better, smashing nine more home runs, and driving in 43 more runs. Rooker also said this season that he feels he has another level in his game to reach.
After his breakout in 2023, Rooker had expectations put on him by many to perform and continue to be the consistent bat in the A's lineup. He succeeded in those expectations placed on him and tore it up at the plate. Rooker led the A's in every major category, including hits (160), runs (82), home runs (39), and runs batted in (112).
That is just with the A's. When looking at the American League, Rooker was T-11th in hits, T-18th in runs, T-4th in home runs, 3rd in runs batted in, held the 7th best batting average (.293), and ranked 6th in OPS (.927). To take it even further, Rooker's OPS and batting average ranked 8th and 11th in all of MLB, with his 112 runs batted in and 39 home runs tying for 4th and 5th in the league, respectively.
Surprisingly, Rooker was left off the 2024 American League All-Star list despite performing at the plate. He made the All-Star game in 2023, going 1-for-2 with a double off the bench. Many thought he was a lock to make it again or at least compete in the home run derby, but the A's were voted to send only one representative in Mason Miller.
Rooker did not let the All-Star snub affect him, though, as he hit .295 with 18 home runs and 50 runs batted in, sporting .908 OPS in 62 games post All-Star break.
As the trade deadline came and went, the A's were active in the trade market, but despite opinions from various sports outlets, Rooker remained with the A's and competed to bring wins to the fans as they watched their beloved team play their final season in Oakland.
Rooker told Martín Gallegos of MLB.com that he was "thrilled" to remain with the A's, saying, "This is where I want to be. I love the guys in this room. I believe in what we’ve got going on here. I believe in this group moving forward, that we’re not far away from being a pretty good team that can win a lot of games. I’m extremely happy and thrilled to still be here."
Safe to say that Rooker will remain with the A's, as he is under club control until 2028. The A's look primed to compete next season with their young core and prospects on the rise, with Rooker leading the offense and potentially even showing us a new facet of his game for the opposition to worry about in 2025.