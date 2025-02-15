Does New York Mets Free Agent Make Sense For A's?
Surprisingly, veteran infielder Jose Iglesias is going into mid-February unsigned. The 35-year-old came off arguably the best season of his lengthy 12-year career. after batting .337 with a .387 OBP in 85 games. New York Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has confirmed the team will be moving on from Iglesias.
Not only was this the best season in Iglesias' career on the field, but he also had a huge impact on the Mets clubhouse. Iglesias had a top-ranked Billboard song, "OMG", and he even performed it in a postgame concert.
They even had an "OMG" sign that the players would pose with after scoring runs. This energy from Iglesias ended up being incredibly important to the Mets' deep postseason run, and Iglesias sure was impactful on the field as well. He posted a .337 AVG with a .830 OPS, which is an unbelievable season for anyone, but especially for a guy who was deemed a journeyman infielder.
What Iglesias will bring to any team that he may join is his electric energy, and his great play on the field--both offensively and defensively.
Considering his age, there could be a slight discount to bring in his talents, but after the year he just had, his price will likely be on the higher side given the kind of role he's likely to fill. It's also been reported that he declined a one-year deal with the Mets, so he could be looking for a multiple-year contract.
The A's infield is currently interesting, to say the least. With question marks at first base, with Tyler Soderstrom getting looks at catcher, Urshela possibly needing a platoon at third base, and there being some doubts about Zack Gelof at second base, adding a veteran infielder isn't a bad idea.
Max Schuemann will likely serve as a utility man for the team, but they could use another infielder, especially if Soderstrom were considered as the backup catcher. Because Iglesias can play around the diamond, it would help the team's roster construction heading into Spring Training.
It's also worth noting that the A's brought in his teammate from last season, Luis Severino. Severino was often holding the "OMG" sign, which means they were probably at least somewhat close.
If Severino can choose the Sacramento-bound club, why can't Iglesias do the same at the right price, and be reunited with his former teammate? After all, it was reported that it was Severino's former teammate, Miguel Andujar, that sold him on the A's in the first place.
Adding a player like Jose Iglesias, as mentioned, brings a lot more electricity to a fun and young A's team that just had a .500 record in the second half of last season. If Iglesias was able to lead the Mets that far into the playoffs, he could certainly help bring the A's to being a second or third place team in a weakened AL West.
While the current A's roster feels set, this addition for the A's could improve their infield depth, while also adding a good on-base guy, plus defender, and a good guy for the clubhouse. His ability to play all around the infield could also help the A's fill any holes that the team runs into throughout the season.