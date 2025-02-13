NY Host Can't Fathom Mets' Jose Iglesias Decision
New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made it all but certain on Wednesday that the team won't be bringing back veteran infielder Jose Iglesias.
Despite Pat Ragazzo of On SI reporting that the Mets offered a one-year contract to the "OMG" star, both sides could not agree on a new deal. New York eventually signed infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract, citing his younger age and roster flexibility in addition to having a similar playstyle as Iglesias.
Nonetheless, former NFL quarterback and current New York sports host Boomer Esiason isn't too thrilled about the Mets moving on from the veteran infielder. Speaking on his WFAN Sports radio show Boomer and Gio on Thursday, the 1988 NFL MVP and lifelong Mets fan voiced his displeasure with New York's decision.
"I feel bad that's not coming back. I kind of don't understand it," Esiason said. "It's interesting that it happened this way. He came through in so many different ways, and he was a big part of the turnaround. I wanted Jose back, but I understand you can't bring everyone back. David Stearns is trying to run this team without too much fan engagement."
After not appearing in the major leagues in almost two years and nearly retiring from baseball, Iglesias signed with the Mets on a minor league deal last offseason. And just like Esiason pointed out when New York called up the 35-year-old on May 31, 2024, the Amazins' began to turn their season around.
The Mets were 10 games under .500 once Iglesias got the call to the big league level, and his clubhouse presence and offensive performance seemed to provide a major spark for the team. From May 31 to July 14, he hit .380 with a .999 OPS, while New York posted an MLB-best 26-13 record over that span.
In 85 regular season games, Iglesias slashed .337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 26 RBI, while ending the regular season on a 22-game hitting streak.
Despite everything the veteran brought to the table, including his now infamous hit single "OMG" that became the Mets' rallying cry for their postseason run last year, it appears that a reunion with Iglesias was never seen as a top priority for the Mets this winter, much to the disappointment of Esiason.