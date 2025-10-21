Former A’s Catcher Hired as Los Angeles Angels Manager
After a 16-year career in the big leagues, former A's backstop Kurt Suzuki has been named manager of the Los Angeles Angels. It comes after a season where Ron Washington took medical leave in June before bench coach Ray Montgomery took over the reins as interim manager.
Suzuki moves into the role after spending the last three seasons as a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian. He was also considered for the same role with the San Francisco Giants earlier this offseason.
He becomes the 25th manager in history and the sixth since Mike Scioscia retired in 2018 after 19 years as the skipper. Since then, the revolving door has seen the likes of Brad Ausmus (2019), Joe Maddon (2020-22), Phil Nevin (2022-23), Ron Washington (2024-25), and interim Ray Montgomery (2025).
The Hawaii native was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the 2004 MLB Draft out of California State University, Fullerton. He made his debut in 2007 and would spend the following five seasons in Oakland before returning for a short stint in 2013.
Over the course of seven years with the A’s, Suzuki batted .255 with 49 home runs and 309 runs batted in. He played over 700 games for the Green and Gold and accumulated 653 hits.
Over his 16 years in the majors, which included stints with the Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, and the Los Angeles Angels, Suzuki tallied 1,421 hits and 143 homers, and 730 RBI.
He was named an American League All-Star in 2014 in his first season with the Twins when he batted .288 with 34 doubles and 61 RBI, and would later go on to win the 2019 World Series with the Nationals. Beloved by Athletics fans, Suzuki’s last game of his career came on Oct. 4, 2022, on his 39th birthday against the A’s in Oakland.
Managing the Angels will be a tall task for Suzuki, who has a lot on his plate with a struggling Angels organization. Los Angeles has not had a winning season since 2015. The Angels, though, do have some exciting young talents, including Zach Neto, who had a bounce-back year in 2025.
Not to mention the likes of Logan O’Hoppe and outfielders Jo Adell and Taylor Ward, who help bolster the lineup around an aging 34-year-old Mike Trout.
Suzuki is a veteran of the game who can impose his learnings and insight from his years as a major league backstop. The Angels will look to turn the ship around as the Halos seek their first playoff appearance since 2014.