Former A's First Rounder Lands with Los Angeles Angels
The 2025 campaign has been a whirlwind for Logan Davidson, and now he a member of the Los Angeles Angels farm system after the club claimed him off waiver earlier this week.
The club has not announced whether he will be in Anaheim this weekend to face the A's, or optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. The Bees travel to Las Vegas to face the A's affiliate from September 16-21 to end the regular season.
After being selected by the Athletics in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the No. 29 overall pick, the 27-year-old spent five seasons in the minor leagues, in addition to missing the 2020 campaign due to there being no season, and finally climbed his way to the A's roster on May 23 of this year.
Davidson made it into nine games with the Athletics, mostly seeing time at the corner infield spots, along with a game at both DH and second base. In those nine games he went 3-for-20 (.150) with a .261 OBP. He also struck out 12 times in 24 plate appearances.
He was optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 9, and he ended up hitting .233 with a .364 OBP over the rest of the month, but he continued to struggle in July, and was designated for assignment by the Athletics at the end of the month. It was the Houston Astros that claimed him first, and between the two clubs he batted .162 in July.
Things would turn around slightly in August, as Davidson hit .221 with a .316 on-base along with three home runs, but he also struck out 26 times, good for a 33% strikeout rate.
In Sugar Land, he was playing primarily in right and left field, while also getting looks at first and third. While the offensive numbers haven't quite been there for Davidson of late, that positional flexibility is real, and be could extremely useful for a club that needs a utility guy.
How Davidson fits with the Angels
With Luis Rengifo being a free agent following the season, the Angels could be seeing if they have someone that could take that role on the roster. Rengifo has played a lot of third base this season, getting into 66 games at the position, but has also received time at second, shortstop, and all three outfield spots.
He doesn't strike out nearly as much as Davidson has been, but the newcomer also draws more walks and may be able to get on base at a higher clip than Rengifo's .297 this season.
As long as Davidson remains on the 40-man roster, he'll have options available for next season, too, which means that he could be an up-and-down guy for the Angels while he figures things out—if they decide to keep him around.