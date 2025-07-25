Houston Astros Add A's Former First Rounder
The Houston Astros are adding some versatility to their depth options as they near yet another postseason berth. On Friday the A's announced that recently DFA'd Logan Davidson has been claimed by Houston.
Davidson was the A's first round pick in 2019 at No. 29 overall, and he finally made his MLB debut this season in late May after years of grinding in the minors and working on his versatility to get a shot at the roster. Despite being selected in 2019, he was still hanging around the A's top-30 prospect list this season, which feels uncommon for players after so many years.
His debut was certainly not one that players dream of. He entered the game as a pinch-runner in the bottom of the tenth inning, replacing an injured Nick Kurtz at third base. On the first fly ball to the outfield, he tagged up and was thrown out at home as his first play in the big leagues.
He'd make up for that in his first start the next day, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the A's lone win during the 1-20 stretch in May and June. He received limited playing time in his stint with the A's, and went 3-for-20 (.150) with a .261 OBP.
In the minors this season, Davidson has batted .263 with a .412 OBP and seven home runs across 73 games played with the Las Vegas Aviators. Now 27, Davidson is a versatile defender that can fill in at a number of positions, getting the most playing time at first and second in the minors this season, while also seeing time at third, shortstop and left field.
While Davidson has been claimed, he was also optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. The Astros also placed left-hander Brandon Walter on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation, and designated Nick Robertson for assignment.
Robertson had been with the Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals and Blue Jays the past two seasons, racking up a 5.30 ERA across 27 appearances with a 1.57 WHIP between the two years, but he has yet to pitch for the Astros this season. The 27-year-old right-hander has been with the Space Cowboys all season, making 31 appearances out of the 'pen with a 4.68 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.
In his 32 2/3 innings he'd struck out 36 batters, which is solid for an up-and-down guy, but he'd also walked 25 hitters and held a 17.2% walk rate. The question now is whether another club will scoop him up and add him to their own 40-man. He's kept the walks more under control in the past, so he may be worth taking a flier if there is roster flexibility.