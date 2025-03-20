Former Kansas City Royals Infielder Optioned By Athletics
On Thursday, the Athletics announced that they have optioned infielder CJ Alexander to Triple-A Las Vegas. Alexander, 28, made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals last season, getting into four games in late June, three at third base and another as the team's designated hitter.
In his brief cup of coffee, he went 1-for-8 (.125) with a single and three strikeouts. He was designated for assignment by the Royals at the end of August. The Athletics claimed him off waivers on September 4 and optioned him to Vegas, where he would play the remainder of the season.
He ended up hitting .294 with a .410 on-base in 12 games with the Aviators, swatting three homers and driving in 14 RBI. He also struck out (8) as much as he walked.
Coming into camp, Alexander was viewed as a depth option, but given his extensive experience in the minor leagues, the A's wanted to make sure they got a good look at him, holding him until the final week of spring training. He ended up hitting .194 with a .326 OBP in camp, facing roughly Double-A pitching according to Baseball Reference.
In his time in the minors, Alexander has played both corner infield spots, as well as both corner outfield spots. In his brief stint with Las Vegas last season, he was used in left field for six games, third base for another six, and then first base for a lone appearance.
WIth the team adding Gio Urshela and Luis Urías to take the bulk of the work at third base, Alexander's path to West Sacramento is a little tricky. That said, his most direct way forward would be as a potential replacement for Seth Brown, another left-handed hitter that plays left field and some first base.
If Brown were to miss some time, Alexander's experience at first could put him in position to get the call, given that Brown is expected to fill in for Tyler Soderstrom on occasion at the position. Being a lefty also wouldn't hurt his case. He is the sole left-handed bat on the 40-man roster that is not currently projected to be in the big leagues already.
The A’s now have 32 players in camp, which includes 30 players on the 40-man roster and two non-roster invitees. The breakdown includes 16 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and six outfielders.