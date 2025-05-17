Former New York Mets Prospect to Return to A's Rotation on Monday
When the A's decided to option right-hander Osvaldo Bido to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, it seemed pretty clear that former New York Mets prospect J.T. Ginn would be returning to the big league rotation shortly. On Saturday, A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that Ginn would be starting Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Ginn made his one rehab start on Wednesday, squaring off against a rehabbing Yu Darvish, and he went 3.1 scoreless innings, gave up three hits, walked two, and struck out five. Ginn had made three starts in the A's rotation before landing on the IL with right elbow inflammation.
In his three starts, Ginn got progressively less effective--perhaps due to the inflammation. He began with a start against the team that drafted him, the Mets, going 5.1 innings and allowing just one run while striking out six. He followed that up by giving up three runs in each of his next two starts, going 4.2 and 3.2 innings against the Brewers and Rangers.
While no MLB team is an easy landing spot, the Angels offense ranks No. 26 in wRC+ (84) this season, which should make this a good opportunity for Ginn to get his bearings in the big leagues again. The Angel offense has been a little better in the month of May, ranking No. 20 in wRC+ with an 89, but that is still 11% below league average.
The A's last three series--against the Yankees, Dodgers, and GIants--have been against top-11 offenses this month. Part of the reason for those rankings may be that they've been facing A's pitching, too.
The addition of Ginn to the rotation is going to be an interesting test case. The A's have three rotation spots fairly nailed down by Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, and JP Sears, but the final two spots have been more fluid. With the A's looking to contend, this is the time for Ginn and rotation-mate Gunnar Hoglund to nail down their own spots.
If they don't, then the A's trade deadline plans could involve some rotation upgrades.