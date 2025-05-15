A's Prospect Hang Loss on San Diego Padres Ace in Rehab Start
San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish was making a rehab start on Wednesday night for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, and for the most part he pitched pretty well. That's the good news for Padres fans.
The only blemish on his night was a walk to Logan Davidson, followed by a home run by A's No. 2 prospect, Colby Thomas. Thomas' days as the A's second-best prospect are numbered, since the guy ahead of him is Nick Kurtz, who is already in the big leagues. At some point soon, he'll graduate from prospect consideration, leaving Thomas with the title.
After that home run, Darvish allowed just one hit to lead off the second, but that was wiped out on a double play ball to end the inning. The Padres righty went four innings, gave up two hits, two runs, a walk, and struck out four.
The A's also had a rehabbing starter of their own in this one in former New York Mets prospect J.T. Ginn. He threw 64 pitches in 3.1 innings of work, giving up three hits and two walks, but he kept the Chihuahuas off the board. He also struck out five.
The A's could determine that he needs one more start before he's ready, given the pitch count, but if they're comfortable rostering him with a pitch limit of about 80, then he could be set to re-join the club in a few days, too.
The other wrinkle is that when Ginn landed on the IL, they called up another top prospect, Gunnar Hoglund, and he's pitched well in his three big league outings. Hoglund may also have the higher ceiling.
The A's affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, would end up winning this one 6-4, with the club dropping a four spot in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, DH Willie MacIver walked to bring home a run, then Alejo Lopez tripled to clear the bases and make it 6-0 Las Vegas.
El Paso would answer back in the top of the seventh, scoring twice off veteran reliever Dylan Floro on an Oscar Gonzalez two-run homer. They'd add another two in the top of the ninth to make it a closer final, but the Aviators were more or less in command of this one for most of the game.
With the win, Las Vegas is now 28-13 and hold the best record in the Pacific Coast League, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers by two games. They also have a +110 run differential, which is the highest in all of Minor League Baseball, and better than any big league team as well. The Detroit Tigers (+86) and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (+87) of the International League are the two closest to them.