Jacob Wilson Inching Closer to Yankees' Aaron Judge in Batting Title Race
Going into this year, the A's were expected to have rookie Jacob Wilson be the everyday shortstop after a short but solid 2024 campaign with the club. However, nobody could've imagined how great of a rookie campaign Wilson have. All season long he has been at the top of the MLB leaderboards for batting average, right alongside New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
The rookie not only made AL All-Star squad, but he was voted in as the starting shortstop for the game, recognizing him as the best shortstop in the American League. Following the All-Star break, Wilson would head to the injured list from a hand injury he was playing through, and the slump he endured right beforehand seemed to have hurt his batting title chances.
He ended up going 7-for-50 in July (.140), which took his average from .339 to .312 fairly quickly.
Jacob Wilson has been back now from the injured list for a couple of weeks and is batting .346 with a .393 OBP in his last 7 games. He's has been one of the team's best hitters during this stretch, as well as throughout the whole season.
Leading up to the All-Star break, Wilson was the runaway favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, however, A's first baseman Nick Kurtz went on a massive tear and is now the favorite for the award, with Wilson projected to finish in second place.
No Rookie of the Year, But How About a Batting Title?
This is very funny because the batting title is a huge award with historical significance, especially taking into account that every player in the league is eligible for it, and obviously only rookies can win Rookie of the Year.
Kurtz will win AL ROY, and with Wilson about batting .319 after last night's 3-for-4 performance against the Red Sox, while Judge is hitting .321, there's a real chance Jacob Wilson picks up the batting title, but won't win Rookie of the Year.
Last year, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. won the AL Batting Title after posting an average of .332, which will likely be higher than whomever wins it this year. Padres infielder Luis Arraez has won three consecutive batting titles now, with an American League batting title with the Twins, and then two National League titles with the Marlins and Padres.
Like Arraez, Wilson has shown to be an elite contact hitter this season, but also plays a premuim defensive position well. Although Nick Kurtz will take the Rookie of the Year award, Wilson will still have a shot at the batting title, and also helping the A's become a playoff contender in years to come.