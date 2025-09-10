Inside The As

Jacob Wilson Inching Closer to Yankees' Aaron Judge in Batting Title Race

A's shortstop Jacob Wilson has been unbelievable all season for the green and gold and is in a good spot to win the AL batting title.

Dylan Quinn

Sep 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Going into this year, the A's were expected to have rookie Jacob Wilson be the everyday shortstop after a short but solid 2024 campaign with the club. However, nobody could've imagined how great of a rookie campaign Wilson have. All season long he has been at the top of the MLB leaderboards for batting average, right alongside New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

The rookie not only made AL All-Star squad, but he was voted in as the starting shortstop for the game, recognizing him as the best shortstop in the American League. Following the All-Star break, Wilson would head to the injured list from a hand injury he was playing through, and the slump he endured right beforehand seemed to have hurt his batting title chances.

He ended up going 7-for-50 in July (.140), which took his average from .339 to .312 fairly quickly.

Jacob Wilson has been back now from the injured list for a couple of weeks and is batting .346 with a .393 OBP in his last 7 games. He's has been one of the team's best hitters during this stretch, as well as throughout the whole season.

Leading up to the All-Star break, Wilson was the runaway favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, however, A's first baseman Nick Kurtz went on a massive tear and is now the favorite for the award, with Wilson projected to finish in second place.

No Rookie of the Year, But How About a Batting Title?

Jacob Wilso
Aug 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

This is very funny because the batting title is a huge award with historical significance, especially taking into account that every player in the league is eligible for it, and obviously only rookies can win Rookie of the Year.

Kurtz will win AL ROY, and with Wilson about batting .319 after last night's 3-for-4 performance against the Red Sox, while Judge is hitting .321, there's a real chance Jacob Wilson picks up the batting title, but won't win Rookie of the Year.

Last year, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. won the AL Batting Title after posting an average of .332, which will likely be higher than whomever wins it this year. Padres infielder Luis Arraez has won three consecutive batting titles now, with an American League batting title with the Twins, and then two National League titles with the Marlins and Padres.

Like Arraez, Wilson has shown to be an elite contact hitter this season, but also plays a premuim defensive position well. Although Nick Kurtz will take the Rookie of the Year award, Wilson will still have a shot at the batting title, and also helping the A's become a playoff contender in years to come.

feed

Published
Dylan Quinn
DYLAN QUINN

I grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about my favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but I love the team and all of the current and former players so much. I currently attend school at Penn State Scranton where I get the opportunity to play college baseball.

Home/News