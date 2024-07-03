Kyle Muller Could be Activated This Weekend Against Orioles
Oakland A's left-hander Kyle Muller made his third, and potentially final rehab appearance with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-7 lefty threw 42 pitches, 32 for strikes, and finished with 2 2/3 innings pitched, two hits allowed, two runs allowed, one walk, and five strikeouts.
Muller more or less cruised through the first two innings, allowing just a walk and a batter to reach on an error in the first two frames. In the third, Muller allowed a lead-off single, then a wild pitch advanced the runner, followed by an RBI two-out single. It was at that point, with a run in and a runner at first that he was pulled with his pitch limit being 45 for the evening.
Brady Basso came into the game and allowed a home run to Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward, his 21st of the season. That allowed a second run to be charged to Muller.
The key for the southpaw in this outing was to come away feeling ok, and that isn't something we'll know for sure until Wednesday, but the overall results and how he pounded the zone are certainly good signs.
In Oakland, A's manager Mark Kotsay said before Tuesday night's game that Muller's outing in Vegas would determine whether he would need one more rehab appearance, or if he would be ready to be activated from the IL, potentially during the weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.
The reason for the delay would simply be so that Muller would be available out of the bullpen once he is activated. After throwing 42 pitches on Tuesday, he'll need at least a couple days of rest before re-joining the club. Depending on how long he needs between outings (and whether or not he came away feeling good), we could be looking at a Friday or Saturday activation.
