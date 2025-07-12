Missing Jacob Wilson, A's Fall to Blue Jays
The A's entered their series against the Toronto Blue Jays without Jacob Wilson, who manager Mark Kotsay said would be available off the bench, if needed, and was considered for the starting lineup. Wilson is feeling good, and with his participation in the upcoming All-Star Game. Kotsay and Wilson had a conversation last night and thought it would be best for him to be coming off the bench rather than making the start.
It remains to be seen if he will start any of the upcoming games on either Saturday or Sunday to close out the A's first half this weekend.
Barring any setbacks, it appears that the plan is for Wilson to start the MLB All-Star Game at shortstop, and he will use this remaining time to prepare accordingly, taking the necessary steps and batting practice/pre-game work and getting at-bats in the game where Kotsay and his coaching staff see appropriate.
A's Rally Late, Fall Short to Blue Jays
Whether he was loose from the heat, or has made mechanical tweaks from his last start, Luis Severino seemed much more comfortable on the mound from the get-go, amassing eight strikeouts by the fifth inning. His final line was 4 2/3 innings pitched, seven hits, five runs (one earned) and two walks.
The A's had a rough fifth inning, as 6 runs were put on the board and oddly enough, Severino left the game with only one earned run against him. After striking out Nathan Lukes, George Springer reached on an error by Zack Gelof. Springer hit a grounder in between first and second that both Gelof and Nick Kurtz went after, and the second baseman fielded the ball, then tossed it just a touch in front of Severino who was covering.
The Jays entered with a 1-0 lead, but they'd send 11 to the plate in the fifth, scoring a total of six runs, with the final one being charged to rookie right-hander Jack Perkins. Osvaldo Bido was able to toss four scoreless innings in relief to keep things close, and the A's had opportunities with both the tying run and the go-ahead run at the plate with the big bats in their lineup, but they ultimately fell short, dropping the first game 7-6.
Nick Kurtz has continued to swing a hot bat this homestand, and after an incredibly impressive June that earned him player of the month honors, he hasn't cooled off. In the sixth inning, he hit a blast to center field to put the A's on the board and give them life and little life and energy, something Kurtz does often.
What stands out most about the rookie is his calmness and approach in big moments, according to his manager. He added that along with his demeanor, he has great preparation and mentions that the work he puts in is impressive for such a young player, and that no moment is too big for him to come through for his team.
Max Scherzer had a strong outing in West Sacramento, keeping A's hitters off balance and showcasing swing and miss stuff inning after inning, with 10 strikeouts by the sixth frame. He seemed to get stronger and pitch better as the game went on, getting weak contact and keeping his pitch count low. He exited the game after the sixth.
Max Muncy made another start at his natural shortstop, and a solo homer with one down in the bottom of the ninth seemed to ignite the A's offense, who hung three on the Blue Jay bullpen in the inning. His versatility in the infield has kept him playing every day and getting consistent at-bats, which has contributed to a lot of his recent success.
The upcoming All-Star Game will showcase some of the young talent the A's have in Wilson, and the presence and leadership that Brent Rooker has brought to the A's clubhouse. He will be in the spotlight, participating in the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday.
After his sophomore season at Mississippi State in 2016, he competed in the College Home Run Derby, in Omaha, Nebraska. He placed fourth overall, hitting 29 home runs in the contest.
His familiarity with the format may be something he can refer back to to help him prepare for the evening, and with the power he has showcased this year, the A's outfielder will be sure to put on a good showing.
This will be the first time ever that a team based in Sacramento will be having representation at the MLB All-Star Game, at least in the sense they currently play at Sutter Health Park.
You can catch Rooker in the Home Run Derby which will air on Monday evening on ESPN at 8 PM EST. The MLB All-Star Game will be on Tuesday at 8 PM EST. The A's take the field again on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (PT).