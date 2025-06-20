Nick Kurtz Continues Late-Inning Heroics in A's Walk-Off Over Houston Astros
Athletics rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz is on an unreal tear right now, and it's helping his team secure wins. Over his last five games, Kurtz has hit four home runs in the ninth inning or later, including a go-ahead shot on Sunday in Kansas City, and walk-off blasts on Monday and Thursday against the Houston Astros.
Guys go on home run streaks over the course of a baseball season, but what is making Kurtz's special is that he's still just 22, wasn't even drafted by the A's at this time last year, and has 37 career games in the big leagues. Oh, and three of those four home runs in the past five days have also sealed wins for the A's.
After his latest late-game heroics, Athletics on SI asked his manager, Mark Kotsay, which players come to mind when watching Kurtz go out and crush baseballs like he is right now.
"Frank Thomas. Jim Thome. Some of the Hall of Fame type hitters that impacted baseball. Obviously it's tough to throw those names out--Nick's just starting his career. But it's the advanced approach that Nick has and the ability to barrel the baseball and get it in the air."
Not only is his manager mentioning some Hall of Fame caliber players, but he has also joined a list that consists of just one player: Hall of Famer Eddie Murray.
Sarah Langs also followed up that tidbit by saying that's he's the youngest player with two walk-off dingers in a single series.
With that swing of the bat that earned the A's the win on Thursday, Kurtz also shed his prospect status.
It's hard to say that this is the kind of production that the A's envisioned when they selected Kurtz fourth overall last July, but since that date he has done nothing but crush baseballs consistently. The most fun part for A's fans will be watching the evolution of his game, which also includes drawing walks and getting on base.
Kurtz is currently batting .252 with a .308 OBP, has nine homers, and 23 RBI. He hasn't even been added to the top-four of the order yet and he's still bringing runs home at a high clip. In his nine games this month since returning from the IL, the A's first baseman is batting .270 with a .289 on-base and a .676 slugging percentage. Seven of his ten hits have gone for extra bases.
As for his recent stretch of clobbering baseballs late in contests, Kurtz mentioned after Thursday's game that he just feels more comfortable in the box from the seventh inning on. He's not quite sure what it is that gives him superpowers, but thinks it could be from seeing a bunch of pitches in his previous at-bats.
Willie MacIver, who hit his first career home run on Thursday night, was asked what it's been like to see Kurtz take over these games in the late innings, both in their time at Triple-A together, and now on the big-league roster.
"When I was in Triple-A with him, I was like, this is the best hitter I've ever player with. To see him doing what he's doing here is no surprise to me. The kid is unbelieveable, and I'm excited to see him keep building. This guy is legit. Just the way he goes about his business, he's really smart when it comes to hitting, but at the same time, he knows how he can shut his brain off, too. in those big situations you can't be overthinking it.
"I just love watching him hit."