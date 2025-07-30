Philadelphia Phillies Interested in Mason Miller
A number of contending teams are looking to add A's closer Mason Miller, and the Philadelphia Phillies have been linked, along with the piece that they're unwilling to give up in a deal. That player would be Andrew Painter, whom the Phillies plan to deploy on their own roster after the deadline.
It has also been reported that the A's will be looking to acquire a top MLB prospect in exchange for Mason Miller. They reportedly asked about the Phils' number 1 prospect (8th ranked in MLB), Andrew Painter, but further reporting says that the Phillies are unwilling to move him.
The flame throwing prospect comes equipped with a 70-grade fastball, and scouts rave about his potential. He'd be a great fit for the A's, or any team really, but the Phillies also think highly of him, and they're deciding to keep him.
Luckily for the A's, the Phillies still have some other intriguing top prospects, such as MLB's number 18 prospect, Aidan Miller (ranked number two in the organization). The 21-year-old infield prospect has 60-grade power and arm, which will entice the A's, but his struggles at the Double-A level this year make him a little bit less attractive than someone like Andrew Painter.
The A's may not be as inclined to move Miller for an infield prospect, either.
The Phillies' No. 3 prospect is ranked 44th in all of baseball, and it's outfielder Justin Crawford, who we suggested as a headlining piece in a potential deal last week. The speedy outfielder will be very attractive to the A's as he is putting on a show at Triple-A, with a .325 batting average with 24 extra base hits. His 75-grade speed would fit well in the A's quick outfield, but would join an already crowded outfield group in the organization.
The A's would likely be able to snag one of Aidan Miller or Justin Crawford in a deal for Mason Miller if the reports of Painter staying in the Phillies' organization are true.
The A's will also be looking for a big package in return, so we can expect more Top 30 Phillies' prospects to also be in the possible return for Mason Miller, assuming the team decides to ship him before tomorrow's deadline, instead of waiting for the offseason for a potential move.
It will also be interesting to see if the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees give competitive offers, as they have all been heavily linked to Miller today recently. However, the Phillies might have the most edge as they have a stacked farm system with pieces that for the A's needs.