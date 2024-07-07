Phillies Keeping an Eye on Brent Rooker
There is a chance that Oakland A's DH Brent Rooker gets moved at the Trade Deadline this month, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Philadelphia Phillies could be the landing spot. "The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping a close eye on Oakland A’s left fielder Brent Rooker. The Phillies rank 26th in OPS among left fielders this season."
An All Star last year, Rooker has had an even better season in 2024. Heading into the final week before the break, the A's DH is bating .278 with a .353 OBP and 18 home runs, which is good for 15th in baseball. His .890 OPS ranks just behind L.A.'s Mookie Betts (.893) for 14th in MLB.
The Philles have had a rotating cast of players in left field, Rooker's presumed destination if a trade were to go down, and they have put up a 25th-ranked 85 wRC+ at the position. Through 76 games, Rooker holds a 153 wRC+, which is 53% better than league average. In short, he's one of the best hitters in the game and should be highly sought after at the deadline.
There are two reasons the A's may not even move Rooker. The first is that he has three years of team control after this one, with the 29-year-old entering his first year of arbitration in 2025. At some point in time the team will have to begin competing, and Rooker is a great presnece in the clubhouse in addition to all of his other accolades. The second is that with that much team control, the asking price may be deemed too high to complete a deal for opposing GMs.
Trade discussions aren't likely to heat up until the MLB Draft wraps up during the All Star Break. The A's will presumably be after either young talent that will be hitting the big leagues in a few years when their proposed Las Vegas ballpark is set to open up, or a couple of pieces that could help the team in the coming years with the roster beginning to round into shape.
That versatility in the shape of a deal should make just about any team a suitor, and since Rooker is such a valuable bat in the lineup, contenders will be lining up when the time comes.
