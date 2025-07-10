Press Release: Brent Rooker to Compete in 2025 Home Run Derby
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. —Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby presented by T-Mobile.
Rooker is batting .270 (99-for-366) with 56 runs scored, 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games this season. Among American League batters, he ranks tied for fourth in runs, is tied for 11th in hits, and is tied for eighth in home runs.
Since the beginning of the 2024 season, he ranks third in the AL and seventh in the Majors with 58 home runs. He is the only A’s player to play in all 94 games, and he has a streak of 134 consecutive games played, dating back to Aug. 17, 2024.
Rooker is the first A’s player to compete in the derby since Matt Olson in 2021. Other Athletics that have competed in the Home Run Derby are Jose Canseco (1986, 1990), Mark McGwire (1987, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1997), Ruben Sierra (1994), John Jaha (1999), Jason Giambi (2001), Yoenis Céspedes (2013, 2014), Josh Donaldson (2014), and Matt Chapman (2019). A’s winners of the Derby are Céspedes (2013, 2014) and McGwire (1992).
Rooker finished second in American League All-Star player voting at designated hitter to Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn. He joins teammate Jacob Wilson, who was elected by fans as the starting shortstop. This is the first time the A’s have had two All Stars since 2021, when Chris Bassitt and Matt Olson represented the Athletics, and it is just the second time over the last 33 years they have had two or more non-pitchers.
Rooker is the A’s first two-time All Star since Stephen Vogt (2015-16). Head strength and conditioning coach Josh Cuffe will also represent the Green and Gold in Atlanta.