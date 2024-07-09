Ross Stripling Discusses the Tricky Part of Rehab Games
Oakland A's starter Ross Stripling, who has been on the IL since May 25 with a strained right elbow, is set to make his first rehab appearance in the minor leagues on Tuesday in Stockton along with fellow starter Paul Blackburn. The two pitchers are set to split the game for the Ports.
Stripling is hoping to get up to 40 pitches tonight against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 34-year-old was originally selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2012 Draft, and pitched for the Quakes during his first full season in pro ball in 2013.
The goal for Stripling is to work his way back 15 pitches at a time. If he hits 40 on Tuesday, then he'd be able to advance to a limit of 55 for his second rehab start, possibly on Sunday, and then up to 70 for his third rehab start next week. Ultimately he wants to be able to go 85 pitches when he returns to Oakland.
In looking at the calendar, that third start could come on Friday, July 19 if he's kept on regular rest in between starts, which would put a return date to the A's around July 24. This is of course if there are no setbacks in his recovery, assuming he's pitching every fifth day, and that he needs just the three rehab starts.
We talked to Stripling before the final home game of the first half about how to approach those rehab starts, particularly in Stockton. He said that the focus isn't really on the batter, but instead on making sure that he comes out feeling good and that he has a good feel for his pitch mix and how his stuff is moving.
"The times that I've pitched in levels like that in rehab outings, it's frustrating in a way. Especially me, a guy that really works on sequencing. A lot of times in an at-bat I'm working on 'ok, how am I going to get to my changeup?' At that level, those thoughts are completely out of the window [because they swing so much]. I might throw him an 0-0 curveball that I'm thinking will never get swung at, and he'll absolutely rip at it."
With the first start in Stockton, Stripling is more focused on how he feels physically and how his stuff looks and feels. "Obviously you want to have good results. I've always thought that people would say spring training doesn't matter, those results don't matter. We're competitors. You never want to go out there and give a four runs, especially to a Single-A team.
"I'm going to go out there and compete and enjoy getting into a competitive mindset."
