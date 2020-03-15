InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Spring Was Good to A's Before Shutdown

John Hickey

Before we leave the first of what are almost certain to be, thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, two spring trainings behind, perhaps we should have one last look at the how the A’s did before things were shut down.

It wasn’t a good February. Oakland went 3-6 for the month, including starting out with five consecutive losses.

It was a terrific March, at least until the looming threat of COVID-19 arose and forced cancellation of Cactus League teams and, later, the shutdown of all Spring Training camps. The A’s had a five-game March winning streak followed by a four-gamer.

The end result was a 13-8 record, the best in the Cactus League at the time of the shutdown, and second in all of baseball to the 14-5 record posted by the Phillies.

For the A’s, who came into the spring putting much faith in their starting pitching, things were encouraging. Overall, the starters’ ERA was an unimpressive 5.22. But, Frankie Montas didn’t allow any earned runs in three starts. Jesus Luzardo allowed one run in three starts. A.J. Puk didn’t allow a run in two starts, but then had to be shut down briefly because of shoulder soreness. He’s back throwing again, or was before the shutdown.

Mike Fiers didn’t have much of an ERA (4.85), but he threw five innings (two earned runs) his last time out, after which he said he felt ready to start to the season.

Sean Manaea, who was so brilliant last September, was the one who really struggled. In three starts, he allowed a dozen runs. But at least part of that can be given over to his experimenting with new pitch grips and patterns, and in the three starts, he didn’t walk anyone.

Offensively, the A’s saw big production for their catcher candidates, including a .406/.441/.646 from Austin Allen, .375/.500/.875 from Sean Murphy and .320/.370/.400 from Jonah Heim. Murphy is the projected starter while Allen and Heim are looking to be the backup.

At second base, the one position that has no obvious claimant, Rule 5 addition Vimael Machin made a big push at .333/.444/.400. Tony Kemp, picked up from the Cubs in the offseason, bounced between second and center field with a .345/.412/.483 spring. Franklin Barreto came on strong in March after a slow start to get to .306/.359/.528. Ryan Goins, a minor league signee with some MLB time, made a mark a .300/.364/.300. And Jorge Mateo, who like Barreto is out of options, had a sluggish .231/.375/.231 showing.

It was a tough spring for DH Khris Davis, who hit just .176 with no extra-base hit. Davis trying to shake off a tough 2019, when he went from American League home run champ to being demoted from his regular job as the Oakland cleanup hitter.

He wasn’t alone in trying to find his swing. Shortstop Marcus Semien (.208/333/.250), first baseman Matt Olson (.200/.333/.400) and third baseman Matt Chapman (.238/.407/.571) all had sub-par offensive numbers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which A's Are Helped, Hurt By Shutdown?

The Oakland Athletics roster will look different whenever it is baseball resumes than it would have if the season had begun on time.

John Hickey

A's Told To End Spring Training Camp After One Optional Workout

Players are being told they can return home, stay in the Phoenix area or can move on to Oakland after MLB disbands spring camps.

John Hickey

by

Aunt Mousie

A's Hold Optional Workout With Spring Training Halted

Fans and media are excluded as the Oakland Athletics adjust to the new reality of baseball in the age of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

John Hickey

by

Aunt Mousie

A's, MLB Push Back Season's Start By Two Weeks

The remainder of spring training games are also scratched in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details on the restructuring of the schedule have not surfaced.

John Hickey

After Back-to-Back Rainouts, When Will A's Play Again?

The COVID-19 pandemic reportedly has baseball owners ready to shut down spring training for the moment and possibly push the start of the season back.

John Hickey

A's Mulling Options on Season's Start

Games could be moved, postponed or played in front of empty stands in wake of growing COVID-19 outbreak, but a decision is likely to come soon.

John Hickey

Two Weeks Out, Where Does the A's Roster Stand?

Catcher, second base and the bullpen are the most up-in-the-air roster spots as Oakland gears up for the March 26 home opener against the Twins.

John Hickey

Will A's Open Season Playing in Front of Empty Stands?

With COVID-19 outbreak ballooning in the U.S., baseball is one of many sports considering the once unthinkable by keeping fans from ballparks as Opening Day looms.

John Hickey

Melvin's Experience Could Play Well for A's

Bob Melvin enters the season as the Major League's longest tenured manager. That, plus the A's abundance of talent, could lead to big things in Oakland in 2020.

John Hickey

Is Bassitt on Track to face Twins in Opening Series?

Past success against Minnesota may lead to the Athletics starting Chris Bassitt against the Twins in the four-game series that opens the 2020 Oakland season.

John Hickey