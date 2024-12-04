The A's should target this Los Angeles Dodgers prospect in the Rule 5 Draft
The 2024 Rule 5 Draft is less than a week away, and the Athletics are expected to make a selection. The A's have been committed to upgrading at third base for the 2025 season as they push to go 81-81 next season. The Los Angeles Dodgers left a few of their prospects unprotected, and one in particular could be of interest to the A's.
Austin Gauthier currently ranks as the Dodgers No. 24 prospect, he can play all over the field, but the A's would be interested in him playing third base for them in 2025.
Last season, Gauthier played 106 games for the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers, hitting .247 with a .685 OPS and 22 extra-base hits. Of those 106 games, Gauthier only played four at third base totaling 33 innings. However, Gauthier has totaled 376 1/3 innings at third since being drafted by the Dodgers and has only committed nine errors.
The A's may be looking for a player with more experience at third base, but they have been struggling with trades and luring free agents to play for them with the club's uncertain future. Therefore, the A's may not have much of a choice and may have to take a chance on a young, inexperienced player.
The 25-year-old utility man could find himself with a new club come December 11th, and that may be with the A's. It will be interesting to see if The Athletics of Sacramento make a move to improve the third base position before the Rule 5 Draft.
The A's 40-man roster currently sits at 36 players, so in theory they could bring in a couple of unprotected players via the Rule 5 Draft, with the only caveat being that any players selected need to remain on the team's 26-man roster for the duration of the season. If the A's were to remove the players from the active roster, he would first be placed on waivers, and if he clears, offered back to his original team.