Trio of A's Players to Get Bobbleheads in 2025
The Athletics have released their promo schedule for 2025, letting fans know when the fireworks nights, heritage nights, and what other giveaways the team will be providing throughout the season. Yet, the most fun for many fans is seeing which players will get a bobblehead each season, and when they can grab them.
In 2025, Mason Miller, Lawrence Butler, and Brent Rooker are the three A's that will have that honor.
The first of those three will be Rooker, whose home run counter bobble will be available on Sunday, June 8 when the A's take on the Baltimore Orioles. Rooker has hit 30 and 39 home runs the past two seasons, giving him a career total of 79.
Two weeks later on June 22, the A's will be giving away the second bobble of the bunch, this time the Mason Miller version where he is throwing a baseball that is seemingly on fire. This is being done "in honor of the flamethrowing closer’s All-Star 2024 campaign" according to the press release. The A's will be taking on the Cleveland Guardians that day.
The final bobble of the 2025 campaign will be of Butler on Thursday, July 10, which is also Butler's birthday. While this will be a getaway game, first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves. One of Butler's good friends, Michael Harris II plays for Atlanta, so this figures to be a special series for Butler on a couple of fronts.
As Dylan Quinn wrote about here at A's on SI, one detail that also seemed to have dropped is the addition of two jerseys to the rotation for the 2025 season.
The Butler bobble has him wearing a familiar kelly green, but instead of "Oakland" across the chest, this one says "Athletics." The same goes for Rooker's bobblehead, which shows the A's DH in a gold alternate jersey, which the club hasn't had in regular rotation in years.
At the beginning of October, I tackled which jerseys the A's would have for this season with "Oakland" previously being used for both the road grays and the kelly greens, and came to the conclusion that a past alternate, either the gold, shown above, or the forest greens from around 2014 would be added back into the rotation.
It's believed that the rod jerseys will just read "Athletics" from now on, though that has yet to be confirmed.
One other thing to note from this announcement is that all three bobbleheads will be handed out right about when the weather in Sacramento begins to heat up in Sacramento, so the A's are wisely trying to give the fans a reason to come out to the park despite the heat. The A's are expecting close to capacity crowds for each of their 81 home games over the course of the 2025 season. Sutter Health Park holds just over 14,000.
The rest of the promotional schedule, from the press release:
Opening Series Giveaways
Every fan who attends the A’s inaugural game at Sutter Health Park on March 31 against the Cubs will receive a green-and-white trucker hat donning the new Sacramento jersey patch that the team will wear this season in addition to a Rickey Henderson rally towel.
The following day, every fan in attendance will receive a 2025 magnet schedule and on the final day of the opening series, each fan will receive a Rickey Henderson t-shirt in honor of the greatest A’s player of all time
Wearables Galore
The rest of the giveaways feature a plethora of wearable items, including an A’s basketball jersey on April 26, a straw hat on May 6, a cooler bag on May 22, an A’s backpack just in time for the back-to-school rush on Aug. 3, a hat on Aug. 26, a t-shirt on Sept. 14, and a crewneck sweatshirt on Sept. 26.
Four Fireworks Days
The 2025 home schedule will feature four super-sized fireworks shows. Following the games on June 7 vs. the Orioles, July 4 vs. the Giants, Aug. 16 vs. the Angels, and Sept. 27 vs. the Royals, fans will be treated to a fireworks display they won’t want to miss.
Heritage Nights Return
The A’s will bring back heritage nights for the 2025 season beginning with AAPI Heritage Night on May 20. African American Heritage Night will be held on June 19 to honor Juneteenth, and Sept. 23 will mark Hispanic Heritage Night.
Single-Game Tickets On Sale Next Week
Starting on Friday, January 31, fans will have their first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for Major League Baseball’s inaugural season in Sacramento. Tickets will be available to fit all price ranges.