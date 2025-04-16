Inside The As

Tyler Soderstrom Is off to Red-Hot Start in 2025

The A’s first baseman continues his tear and is now leads the MLB with eight home runs

Ian Napetian

Apr 13, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom (21) bats against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Tyler Soderstrom has taken Major League Baseball by storm. The 23-year-old, who was the 26th overall pick by the Athletics in 2020, has announced himself with aplomb, leading the league with eight home runs.

In Tuesday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox, the California native went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six runs batted in. It was his 8th multi-hit game of the season and he now joins Reggie Jackson as the only other Athletics player with three multi-homer games in the first 17 games of the season.

Soderstrom sits atop the majors with eight longballs and leads some of the sport's best. Ten players are tied for second with six home runs, including Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Fernando Tatis Jr., Corbin Carroll and Kyle Schwarber, Jazz Chisholm, Tommy Edman, Spencer Torkelson, James Wood and Wilmer Flores.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds his explosive bat has come alive early in 2025. He is just one longball behind his mark of nine last season. Across the league, Soderstrom ranks 3rd in total bases (47), 5th in OPS (1.137), 6th in RBI (17), and is tied for 7th in extra-base hits (10). He also ranks in the 94th percentile of barrel percentage at 19.6%.

While he’s been on a tear all season, Soderstrom has been stellar in the month of April as he’s reached safely in 10 straight games dating back to Apr. 4.

He has hit safely in 12 of the 17 games this season. Not to mention, Soderstrom has reached safely in 15 contests and boasts an on-base percentage of .403, which is tied 17th in the league alongside Lawrence Butler.

Apr 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates with outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) and outfielder Brent Rooker (25) after they score on his three run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Athletics are one of three teams in the majors–alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants–to have a pair of hitters with an on-base percentage of .400 or more.

The production that Soderstrom has been able to generate early in the season is a tremendous sign for the A’s. Consistently batting in the three-hole will also continue to give Soderstrom prime opportunities at the plate with runners on base.

Make no mistake, this is not a hot-spell for the product from Turlock but just the beginning of a breakout season for Soderstrom.

