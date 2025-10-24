Inside The As

Why the A’s Should Put Their Top Prospect on the Table for Reds' Hunter Greene

The A's have bats to offer in exchange for one of MLB's best pitchers

Jason Burke

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches from the dugout in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches from the dugout in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have assembled a nice stable of arms, but the rumors are now swirling that ace Hunter Greene could be on the trade block. Reds GM Nick Krall recently told reporters, "I don’t want to speculate on anybody that’s going to get traded or not traded at this point" when asked about Greene. If he was definitely staying, that would have been said.

And that's where the A's should jump in. Greene is exactly the type of pitcher that they need. The former second overall pick is still just 26, and he is under club control through 2028, with a $21 million team option for 2029. He lines up with the A's window not just competitively, but also when they plan to arrive in Las Vegas. Greene could be the ace for that trip.

Over the past two seasons, the right-hander has held ERAs of 2.75 and 2.76, shutting down the opposition when they get runners on base with the best of them. He also ran a 31.4% strikeout rate this past season across 107 2/3 innings of work. As we've mentioned with lefty Jacob Lopez, those high strikeout rates are a big separating factor for elite pitchers.

Adding Greene to what Lopez could be would give the A's a tremendous lift to the rotation. If the A's were to add him, the A's starting five would be something like Luis Severino, Hunter Greene, Jeffrey Springs, Jacob Lopez and Luis Morales with Gage Jump, Braden Nett and Jamie Arnold waiting in the wings.

This would also likely allow the A's to move Jack Perkins into a relief role, potentially as the team's closer, which would fill another potential hole for the club. At the very least, it would provide depth. It also wouldn't hurt that the A's and Reds have built a short history of mutually beneficial trades.

Landing Greene Would Take the A's Top Prospect

Hunter Green
Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A talent like Greene typically doesn't just become available, but if he can be had, it's likely because he hasn't been the most durable starter. He topped out at 26 starts and 150 1/3 innings in 2024, then fell back to 19 starts and 107 2/3 innings this season. That said, landing high caliber players with injury risk and building up around them is part of why the Dodgers have had success.

The A's have young starters that they can plug in, but none of them will be as good as Greene right now. Those starters could be used as depth for if and when injuries arise.

In order to land Greene, the A's would likely have to part with the No. 3 prospect in baseball, Leo De Vries, and then some.

Using Baseball Trade Values as a guide, Greene has 76.10 points of projected value. De Vries has 56.6. Using their rough estimates to get an idea of what a trade could look like, it would be Greene heading to the A's in exchange for SS De Vries, RHP Braden Nett and OF/DH Devin Taylor. This isn't meant to be taken as absolute fact, but more to give us an idea of the caliber of a return.

One reason the Reds may be open to moving Greene is that they are looking for an upgrade on offense, and they have a number of solid arms under contract. Greene is an injury risk, and can also net them a huge return. It's a similar thought process to when the A's moved Mason Miller for De Vries and Nett in the first place.

Why Those Players?

Hunter Green
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) walks back to the dugout after striking out a batter in the third inning between Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburg Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortstop Leo De Vries is the No. 3 prospect in baseball and has already excelled in a quick look at Double-A. The A's may even be considering starting him at Triple-A Las Vegas depending on how his Spring Training goes. He's very advanced and should be a piece of the offense before long. The A's also have Jacob Wilson at short currently.

Nett is a solid pitcher, and is ranked as the A's No. 4 prospect in a top-10 farm system. Just 23, he figures to be in the A's plans before long as well.

Taylor was the A's second round pick in the 2025 draft and is the team's No. 6 overall prospect. There are some concerns about his glove in left, but his bat should have him move through the minor leagues at a quick pace. The A's don't necessarily have room for him at DH with Brent Rooker having been extended, so he could end up as a trade piece for a team that needs a bat.

This trade wouldn't give the Reds the most MLB-ready talent, but it would be fair value and set the club up nicely for potentially as soon as the second half of 2026 in some cases.

Would This Be Worthwhile for the A's?

Hunter Green
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) wraps up before the first inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be tough to move De Vries after A's fans have become accustomed to having one of the top prospects in baseball, but in terms of on-field product, this could be a huge move for the club. Greene is also accustomed to pitching in a hitter-friendly environment, and he ended up with a 1.58 ERA at Great American Ballpark this past season.

The main reason this one would make sense is that the A's wouldn't have to make many other moves this winter, outside of building up their depth. As we mentioned before, Greene would stabilize the rotation, while also providing more bullpen options for the club. They could go after someone for either second or third base, but Greene fixes the rest of their issues.

Plus, in order to land him (at least in the proposed deal we made), the A's wouldn't be touching their big-league roster. They'd just be adding a Cy Young caliber arm to a roster with a top-10 offense. That's a formula for success.

In essence, the Mason Miller and JP Sears trade would turn into a return of Hunter Greene, Eduarniel Nuñez, and Henry Baez, which would still net the A's more innings than they were getting out of Miller, plus their No. 8 and No. 16 prospects. That's still a worthwhile trade. It comes with some risk, but if it pans out, the A's could be a force beginning in 2026.

Jason Burke
JASON BURKE

Jason has been covering the A’s at various sites for over a decade, and was the original host of the Locked on A’s podcast. He also covers the Stanford Cardinal as they attempt to rebuild numerous programs to prominence.

