With Montas Out, Could New York Mets Look to Add Former World Series Champion to Mix?
The New York Mets will be without right-hander Frankie Montas for a little while after it was reported that he is suffering from a high-grade lat strain that is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks. According to ESPN, the Mets still plan to deploy a six-man rotation in 2025.
While the Mets have plenty of options to choose from within their own roster, their penchant for brining in former A's pitchers over the past year may lead them to consider bringing in a new option. New York re-signed former A's lefty Sean Manea to a three-year, $75 million deal this off-season, in addition to signing Montas for a pair of seasons.
These were both in addition to the Mets trading for righty Paul Blackburn at last year's trade deadline.
One pitcher that could have some upside for 2025 is free agent southpaw Alex Wood, who was a part of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.
Last season with the Oakland Athletics, Wood finished with a 5.26 ERA across 39.1 innings, but his season was cut short while dealing with left rotator cuff tendonitis.
Over the course of a 12-year big-league career, Wood has a 3.78 ERA with a 3.66 FIP, and his experience would be a nice addition, even if just as a short-term solution.
Now 34, Wood wouldn't be seeking a multi-year deal, and if the Mets were to approach him about an opportunity with the club, a minor-league pact may even be on the table given New York's aspirations in 2025. He's a competitor, and would likely enjoy the opportunity to prove himself in order to make a club with World Series hopes.
While Wood's ERA and FIP were a bit above league average last season, he also had one of the league's worst defenses playing behind him when he took the mound. Some upgrades around the diamond would likely help him convert a few more outs, even if he didn't make any adjustments.
Then there is also that fact that the Mets pitching coaches were able to unlock a new level for Manaea last season, turning him into one of the best pitchers in baseball down the stretch. Perhaps they could pull a similar trick with another lefty in his 30's?
Wood could seemingly be had at an acceptable price point for the Mets, may not need a 40-man spot, and has lots of experience--including in the postseason. He's certainly someone that New York should consider, if they're looking outside of the organization.