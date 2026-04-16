A's Finding Success in Maximizing Opportunities

The A's offense is expected to be the club's biggest advantage this season, but through the first 18 games, pitching and defense have been carrying the team early. The A's aren't going to complain, either, as they hold a 10-8 record and sit atop the AL West with an offensive group that just feels like it's looming, waiting to pounce.

Even with the winning record, the team still has a negative run differential, sitting at -7 following Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers. With yet another close win, the A's are now 5-2 in one-run games, but have been coming up in key spots, particularly with runners in scoring position, to come out ahead more often than not.

Key hits, limited opportunities

The A's offense as a whole has been good enough. They rank 22nd in runs scored with 72, just behind the Texas Rangers, and right in front of the Colorado Rockies. One big offensive game gets them into the middle of the pack with the St. Louis Cardinals (80 runs scored), so there isn't much reason for concern.

In fact, the A's early numbers with runners in scoring position should be cause for celebration. The A's aren't getting many chances, but they're doing more with them than almost anyone in baseball. This has been the driving force for them scoring just enough runs game after game in the early part of the season.

Here are three key numbers:

Batting average with RISP: .269 (12th)

OPS with RISP: .885 (4th)

RBI with RISP: 58 (15th)

The A's offense has been taking a step up when given the opportunity, and it's been winning them games. That OPS ranking is absolutely huge, because it means that damage is being done when the A's have runners in scoring position.

While the A's rank 15th in RBI with runners in scoring position, we also need to take one more number into account: at-bats.

The A's rank 29th in the number of at-bats they've had with runners in scoring position with 130 total. Only the Chicago White Sox, who have played one fewer game, have less (121). Going into Wednesday's game, it was the A's that were ranked last with 120.

So they rank at or near the bottom in opportunities, but middle-of-the-pack in RBI? That's some serious production, and it circles back to the OPS number ranking fourth in MLB. When they're getting these opportunities, they're getting extra-base hits. That's how you score runs, and how you win games—even when the offense isn't exactly thriving.

Players making the most impact in these spots

Apr 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) circles third base after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

To the surprise of nobody that watched A's baseball last season, Tyler Soderstrom is leading the A's early in RBI with runners in scoring position with 12. He has 14 total RBI on the year, which also leads the team. His approach when there are runners in scoring position is to bring them home, whether that means going the other way, or driving one over the fence.

That's Soderstrom's best skill for this club, and why his bat is so integral for the team.

Right behind him with eight RBI is Shea Langeliers, who ranks second on the team in total RBI with 12, and leads the way in home runs with six. This shouldn't be terribly surprising, given the overall impact he's had on the offense early on.

One player that may surprise some people if you're not watching every day is Denzel Clarke, who is tied with Brent Rooker for third-most RBI with RISP at six. Clarke, who is batting .174 on the season with a .224 OBP, really steps it up when there is a runner on for him to drive in.

In those situations, he is 4-for-12 (.333) with a .364 OBP and a .762 OPS. He's not driving the ball hard into the gaps, as all four hits have been singles, but he's usually hitting it hard up the middle or through a hole in the infield, which is just as effective at scoring runs.

Carlos Cortes is another player that stands out here. Speaking of a lack of opportunities, he has had seven at-bats with runners in scoring position, and has three hits including a double and a homer, to bring in five RBI. He's batting .429 with a .556 OBP and a 1.556 OPS in that small sample size.

The A's aren't generating a lot of chances. But they're making them count more than almost anyone.

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