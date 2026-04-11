Mets Share Tribute Video For Jeff McNeil Ahead of A's Return to New York

When Jeff McNeil was traded to the A's during the offseason, it was obvious that his playing time in New York had meant a lot to him. The veteran second baseman was a 12th round draft pick of the Mets back in 2013, then made his debut with the club in 2018. He'd remained with the team through the 2025 campaign, and had accumulated plenty of big moments and memories.

Before Friday's game between the Mets and A's, New York played a tribute video for Jeff McNeil, thanking him for his time with the team.

Welcome back to Citi Field, Jeff McNeil! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/Rhj6jupsPi — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 10, 2026

You can see that he's touched by the video, and is recalling those memories as they flash on the screen. The video was his entire eight-year career in New York condensed into about 60 seconds.

The fun part of the video that SNY posted online with the picture-in-picture of both the tribute video and McNeil watching the video is that you can just see his A's teammates in the background getting ready for the game. Manager Mark Kotsay is invested in the video package, while Carlos Cortes (a former Mets prospect himself), Lawrence Butler and Denzel Clarke all put in their final preparations.

Mets fans give Jeff McNeil a standing ovation for his first at bat back at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/ebwcRZLeZZ — Shea Station (@shea_station) April 10, 2026

This series, and last night in particular, will have a lot of A's-Mets connections. On Friday it was not only McNeil's return to Citi Field, but also former prospect J.T. Ginn's first time pitching there against his former team. He was acquired by the A's in the Chris Bassitt trade in 2022. Cortes signed with the A's as a minor-league free agent after the 2024 season and made his MLB debut with the A's last year.

McNeil raking in the Big Apple

Apr 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) hits a double in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Being back in New York has awakened Jeff McNeil's bat this season. Coming into this week, he was batting just .174 with a .269 OBP and four singles. When he landed at Yankee Stadium, his bat became a dangerous weapon.

In four games in New York, McNeil is already 6-for-12 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. The only game he hasn't recorded two hits in was the one on Thursday in which he didn't even start with a lefty on the mound. He went 0-for-1 that game.

With Jacob Wilson on second base after a leadoff single and advancing on an error in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night, Jeff McNeil stepped up to the plate and delivered an insurance run with an RBI single, doubling the A's lead to 2-0. They'd go on to win 4-0, with the pitching staff extending their scoreless streak to 26 straight innings.

We'll have to see if the reception of the fans changes at all following the loss in the first game of the series, coupled with McNeil's big hit in the ninth.

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