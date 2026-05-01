A's Lineup vs. Guardians: Tyler Soderstrom Makes Return

The A's are starting this series against the Cleveland Guardians in first place in the AL West, which isn't necessarily a surprise in itself, but it's how they've gotten there that has drawn attention. It's not just the A's bats, although there has been some timely hitting and breakout performances — it's their pitching staff that is ranked 17th in ERA that is the surprising feature for this club.

The A's (17-14) have won three series in a row, while the Guardians (16-16) have dropped three series straight. The weather in Sacramento is expected to be in the mid-70's and cloudy for the second two games, while Friday's game will start off around that same temperature, and then dip into the 60's as the game progresses.

Playing in Sacramento, a game's outcome can hinge on the weather patterns for the night, so it will be worth keeping an eye on which way the wind is blowing at game time the next three days.

A's splits entering series

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The A's bats have largely under-produced expectations this season, with the team producing a 96 wRC+, which ranks them 20th in MLB. The bats were supposed to be the factor that carried the A's to the postseason this year, but they haven't hit their stride just yet.

Home slash: .256/.363/.399 with a 109 wRC+, 12th in MLB

Road slash: .237/.291/.388 with an 87 wRC+, 20th in MLB

The reason that the A's offensive numbers look down overall is because they have played 18 games away from Sutter Health, and just 13 at home.

The pitching staff also makes this an interesting mix with their own home and road splits.

Home: 121 innings, 5.65 ERA (29th in MLB) and a 5.83 FIP (30th)

Road: 157 2/3 innings, 3.14 ERA (4th in MLB) and a 3.88 FIP (8th)

A's lineup vs. Guardians on May 1

Apr 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo (54) delivers to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The A's are facing Joey Cantillo, a tough lefty on Friday night, which means the A's will be deploying their own left-handers sparingly. Tyler Soderstrom is making his return to the lineup as expected after missing the past two games due to "whiplash like" symptoms.

SS Jacob Wilson

C Shea Langeliers

1B Nick Kurtz (L)

DH Brent Rooker

3B Darell Hernaiz

LF Tyler Soderstrom (L)

RF Colby Thomas

CF Zack Gelof

2B Jeff McNeil (L)

McNeil has been slotted towards the back of the lineup against lefties in recent games, after sitting completely against them earlier in the season. Wilson has been sitting atop the lineup more often against lefties as well. This is one way for the contact bats to stick together, whether it's ninth and first, or fifth and sixth in the order.

Despite being the hottest player on the team, Carlos Cortes is on then bench against a left-hander, making way for Colby Thomas in right field. Mark Kotsay will have to decide whether to run with Cortes or Lawrence Butler when the Guardians go to their bullpen.

First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT with the A's sending out J.T. Ginn to take on Cantillo of the Guardians.