Jeffrey Springs Exits Early, Expected to Make Next Start Despite Injury Concern

Jeffrey Springs was on a roll to begin the season, holding a 1.46 ERA through his first four starts of 2026. In his last three starts he totaled just 14 innings and posted an 8.36 ERA in that span.

On Thursday he was pulled after just three ineffective innings due to what the A's called right hip soreness, and manager Mark Kotsay described the move after the game as precautionary.

"Any time you have a guy that you don't necessarily want to protect, but not risk injury — he was probably willing to go back out and I made the decision for him. He was done at that point. Right hip soreness is what we're going to call it. As of now I don't see any reason for him to miss a start."

Springs underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, putting him out for most of the 2024 season as well. He made his season debut in July 2024, and it was that offseason that the A's acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays.

A's GM David Forst said of the Springs trade, if it weren't for the injury that caused Springs to miss the majority of the previous two seasons, he wasn't sure that Springs would have even been available to them at all.

Last season he spent some time getting his feel back. His first four starts of 2026 showed what he's capable of when healthy. Removing him early on Thursday was aimed at getting him back to that form when he takes the mound again next week.

Springs on his injury

Apr 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

In his three innings of work, he gave up five hits and two earned runs, along with a walk and four strikeouts against the Royals. He also needed 67 pitches (42 strikes) to get through those three innings, so there was no guarantee he was going to be making it much further than he did anyway.

Following the game, Springs said that he left the decision up to the coaches after his pain got a little worse as the start continued.

"Hopefully a day or so. Get treatment. We've got good trainers. So hopefully in a couple of days it'll go away and [I'll] be ready to go."

The A's bullpen, which had already been one of the best in baseball over the previous 81 games, turned in another stellar six innings in relief of Springs. Luis Medina got his first real action since April 16, going 2 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits, walking a pair and striking out one.

If everyone continues to stay on schedule, Springs would be in line to pitch on Wednesday against the Phillies in Philadelphia.