Athletics DFA Former Closer After Rough Few Outings

On Friday, the A’s made a somewhat surprising move. The team elected to designate right-hander Joel Kuhnel for assignment. Kuhnel was looking to collect his fifth save of the season on Thursday against Chicago.

The justification for designating him for assignment comes after a rough last seven appearances. In that time, he posted a brutal ERA of 7.88 in eight innings pitched.

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Joel Kuhnel (47) throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The corresponding move for Kuhnel is the team finally recalling Elvis Alvarado. After pure dominance in Triple-A Las Vegas, the team is finally calling up Alvarado.

Alvarado has pitched 9.2 big league innings for the A’s this season. In that time, he’s posted an 8.38 ERA. He regained some confidence in the minors and will now look to join the solid A’s bullpen after Thursday’s blown game against the Cubs.

Kuhnel’s Second-Longest MLB Season

Apr 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Joel Kuhnel (47) throws to the plate during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Kuhnel joined his fourth big league team when he got called up from the minors by the A’s on April 7.

The right-hander would make an immediate impact on the club, as he would get a save opportunity in just his second appearance on the team. Fortunately for Kuhnel, he’d become one of the most trusted bullpen arms upon his call-up.

The months of April and May would be really solid for Kuhnel. In April, he posted a solid 2.70 ERA in 10 appearances. In May, he’d make 13 appearances and post a 3.29 ERA.

Apr 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Joel Kuhnel (47) throws to the plate during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

However, a rough bunch of times out was all the A’s needed to designate him for assignment. This means the A’s will outright him to Triple-A, still removing him from the 40-man roster, or another MLB team is free to claim him.

This was a solid go for Kuhnel in what was his second-longest MLB season. He only pitched more innings back in 2022 with the Reds, where he posted a rough 6.36 ERA in 58 innings.

How Elvis Alvarado Fits in the Bullpen Mix

Sep 27, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (61) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The corresponding move for Joel Kuhnel was to recall the flame-throwing Elvis Alvarado. Alvarado pitched in the big leagues earlier this season before he was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Now, Elvis Alvarado joins one of the most underrated bullpens in all of baseball. The A’s have had many pleasant surprises in their bullpen, like Luis Medina, Scott Barlow, Hogan Harris, and Justin Sterner.

One thing that’s common in the current A’s bullpen, aside from Medina, is that there isn’t much heat in the bullpen. The team is also lacking a true closer.

Sep 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Elvis Alvarado (61) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Harris, Barlow, and even Sterner have gotten looks at the closer role recently, but none have really locked down. With the addition of the flame-throwing Alvarado, this could change.

Heading into this season, Alvarado was a candidate to be the closer for the A’s. However, his rough start early led to fewer leverage appearances, and he was ultimately demoted to the minors.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Perhaps now is a perfect time for the A’s to give Alvarado a shot at closing out games. Unlike the other arms in the pen, he brings the heat, and his dominance as the Triple-A closer shows he could be ready.

Even if Kotsay elects to continue with a closer by committee, the A’s will still be adding a solid and likely reliable bullpen arm. We’ll just have to wait and see how the A’s plan to use Alvarado going forward.