2 Athletics Players Primed for Second-Half Breakouts

The Athletics as a team will be looking to improve after a bad last few weeks before the All-Star break.

Unfortunately, the team fell to fourth in the division , which is because of the struggles recently, and because they have yet to do anything about their pitching staff despite them having one of the worst staffs in the league.

the boys have arrived 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aVdMrNOdog — Athletics (@Athletics) July 17, 2026

With the team's recent struggles come specific players who are partially to blame for the fall in the AL. It's hard to blame one player for failure, but these two players have been under fire on social media for their struggles.

As the second half kicks off, these two will be looking to bounce back and have a real shot at doing just that.

Lawrence Butler

Jul 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) smashes his bat after striking out during the sixth inning against then Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have discussed that Butler got a C grade for his first half of the season. While many thought he was worse than that, he has been showing the ability to hit the ball a lot harder, which should result in more hits soon.

Currently, Butler has a .196 batting average heading into the second half of the season, and will look to raise his numbers against two right-handers in Cade Cavalli and Zach Littell in the first two games against Washington.

Lawrence Butler over the batter's eye 💪



He knew he got it! pic.twitter.com/3L98tCqh0K — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2026

Butler has been known to be a second-half player as well. In 2024, after spending part of the season in Triple-A due to struggles, Butler settled in and became one of the best hitters in the lineup in the second half.

Now Butler has an opportunity to once again be a second-half player and drive the A's back into striking distance in the West.

Jacob Lopez

Jul 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez Jacob Lopez (57) pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez was an extremely reliable starting pitcher last season for the Green and Gold, but unfortunately, he has not found his footing at all this season.

A 6.83 ERA for Lopez, on the surface seems bad, and it certainly is. However, because of his strong performances last season, he should be able to bounce back after his stint in Triple-A.

Jacob Lopez after an incredibly tough outing today:



“I’m gonna go to Triple-A and figure it out…Not being able to do your job really sucks.”



Lopez says that his goals are to “get healthy, regain confidence, and try to get back here.”#Athletics pic.twitter.com/GqtAFqdOdS — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 1, 2026

The left-hander was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas earlier this season to work on some things, and now the team believes that he will be able to be a starter once again for the team. He will be taking the rotation spot of recently DFA'd Aaron Civale.

If Lopez and Butler are able to bounce back for the A's in the second half, they will give the team a chance at possibly making a playoff run this season and will also put them in a good place for the team to contend next season as well.