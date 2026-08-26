How Athletics Can Close Series Victory Against Twins

After a great win on Tuesday, the Athletics could parlay that into a series win.

With the Athletics beating the Astros in the last three-game series, it would be great to see this team win two in a row. With JT Ginn on the mound, there could not be a better opportunity for this to arise. While there is not much to play for, a series win streak to end the season could easily bleed into 2027.

Follow Similar Bullpen Formula

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Gage Jump was able to pitch 6.1 innings, Mark Kotsay would call in Hogan Harris, who normally acts as the team's closer. But since Elvis Alvarado has proven to be a much safer option lately, there has been a mix-up in the bullpen, which could mean we see Harris as a pitcher who comes in after the starter.

Given how well Harris has been at getting out of innings unscathed, it might be worth trying to squeeze another inning out of him on Wednesday. Considering he only threw 15 pitches in the win, this would not be a terrible idea. When factoring in Ginn's last few starts, the Athletics might really only need Harris and Alvarado in Game 3.

JT Ginn Needs To Perform

Aug 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ginn has been the Athletics' most reliable and consistent pitcher this season, hands down. However, he has hit a speed bump; in his last seven starts, he is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. While it is not the worst slash line in the world, it could be much better, especially knowing what Ginn's ceiling actually is.

As mentioned in the last section, Ginn needs to last a while in this outing. In his last start vs. the Astros, he pitched only 5.0 innings, which is less than he typically pitches. Against the Rangers and Red Sox, Ginn would finish the sixth inning in each. This is the exact expectation for Wednesday.

Zack Gelof Needs To Contribute

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) looks on after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Gelof would start hot after returning from injury, but has leveled off considerably. In his last 27 at-bats, he has recorded only three hits and three RBIs, a number that is low for a player who was considered the Athletics' most consistent bat. And even though he went 2-for-5 on Monday, we still need more from him to finish the series.

If Gelof is able to record a multi-hit game, it can be inferred that the Athletics are able to run up the score early. With him normally hitting in the third spot behind Henry Bolte and Jeff McNeil, there will be RBI opportunities to take advantage of. With Ginn on the mound, the Athletics could lead for the majority of the game.