Athletics Kill Momentum: Takeaways From Ugly Series Opener

After a very good series against the Astros, the Athletics would crumble in the series opener against Minnesota.

Even though the score read 9-6, this game felt over as soon as the Athletics fell behind 9-1. A rough outing from the bullpen and a subpar start from Jeffrey Springs was nothing out of the usual. But with momentum dead, the A's need to figure out how to prevent outings like this from happening every five days.

Hayden Juenger May Get Sent Down

Aug 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hayden Juenger (58) reacts after being removed from the game during the sixth inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since joining the Athletics, Hayden Juenger has been very up and down. In July, he posted a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings, which gave us hope that Juenger could be a reliable arm in what has been a historically bad bullpen. But just as he was fixing the problem, he had an awful August, where he pitched 7.1 innings with a very disturbing 14.73 ERA. A significant drop-off, to say the least.

In the loss, Juenger would give up three hits and three runs while walking a batter in just 0.2 innings. Even though he pitched flawlessly in his last outing vs. the Astros, a performance like this is damning at this point in the season. He could be sent down to make room for another reliever in order for the Athletics to get an idea of what the 2027 bullpen will look like.

Henry Bolte Still Following the Script

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs towards first after hitting a single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In every series, there is an expectation for Henry Bolte . Even though he has not consistently delivered on reaching the goal, it is something that will make the Athletics a much better team. The goal is to lead the team in runs scored by the series finale. Essentially, figure out how to cash in on the fastest player in baseball.

In the loss, Bolte would go nuclear, going 3-for-4 with a walk, as well as three runs scored. With Jeff McNeil being the best hitter since the break, it is about time that we see insane run totals game by game from Bolte. If he can maintain this, the Athletics in 2027 will be a formidable force once Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers come back. Bolte is developing ahead of schedule and will prove to be a cornerstone of the team.

Jeffrey Springs Needs To Improve Soon

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every team will likely have its worst pitcher in the fifth spot in the rotation. And for the Athletics, this notion remains consistent. Jeffrey Springs is arguably the worst starter in the rotation, and more often than not, that has resulted in a momentum-killing loss. In this outing, he pitched 4.2 innings while allowing seven hits and four runs and walking two batters.

With only 4.2 innings pitched, the Athletics had to turn to the bullpen earlier than they would have liked. For that reason, it gave way to a Juenger collapse, which ultimately was the nail in the coffin. After a promising outing vs. the Royals, you have to wonder if it will ever get better for Springs.