How Athletics Can Fix Struggles at End of Rotation

The Athletics have the makings of a very good rotation, until they get to slots four and five.

Mason Barnett proved that even when the team finds harmony, it will not last long. After a clean series win against their division rivals, the Rangers, the Athletics would collapse in the series opener vs. the 52-74 Kansas City Royals. With the offense scoring five runs, there are not many other places to point and place blame for Monday's loss.

Relief Pitcher Early

Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A common theme for the Athletics in recent times has been their ability to score early on offense. With momentum generated early, the Athletics' pitching staff needs to figure out how to take advantage of it. But with both Barnett and Jack Perkins notorious for losing games early, the Athletics need to circumvent this.

In the first and second innings, the Athletics need to consider using a relief pitcher to start the game. Whether that's Brady Basso, Luis Medina, or anyone else, it could be the key to helping Perkins and Barnett last longer in the game with minimal damage.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only downside is that it could affect the Athletics' current bullpen strategy that worked very well vs. the Rangers. That strategy was to bring in a different pitcher right away when cracks start to show. This, in turn, requires all the bullpen arms the Athletics can possibly use. Being down a reliever early could derail this method completely.

Look to Las Vegas?

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Kade Morris (67) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that if the Athletics had an MLB-ready pitcher in Triple-A, they would already be in the rotation. With injuries and awful performances across the board, the Athletics are desperate and have yet to call up a new starting pitcher. But with the season nearly over, it might be worth taking a risk.

The top options the Athletics should consider are 38-year-old starter Dallas Keuchel or 24-year-old Kade Morris. Both come with pros, but they also carry massive cons if called up. Keuchel, for example, has not pitched more than 3.1 innings, but in his last MLB outing, he pitched 3.0 innings while allowing only three runs. While far from pretty, it is decent enough to give him at least one outing in the Majors.

Jul 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) looks on during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Morris, on the other hand, could be an interesting option. During his time in the Majors, he proved to be very inconsistent but showed flashes that could warrant another chance. In his last outing with Las Vegas on Aug. 15, he pitched 3.0 innings while allowing only three hits and one run. Not bad at all.

With Morris' inconsistency and Keuchel's age being a major drawback, the Athletics are, in a way, stuck with what they have. But this late in the season, it would not hurt to see some form of experimentation with either pitcher. Even if this means slotting one into an opener role, as mentioned earlier.