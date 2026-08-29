Athletics Lose Close One: Takeaways From Heartbreaker vs. Orioles

After winning back-to-back games to end the Twins series, the Athletics would lose momentum fast.

The Athletics have grown accustomed to losing the first game of most series they play. This habit has caused the Athletics to fall behind early in the series and lose any momentum they came in with. With back-to-back starts from Jeffrey Springs and Jack Perkins coming soon, the Athletics are going to wish they had gotten this one.

Solid Jacob Lopez Outing

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) reacts to striking out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Coby Mayo (16) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Lopez would have a solid outing, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing three hits and a single earned run. On paper, this is a very good start, but when you look more closely, there is some anxiety. In 5.0 innings, Lopez would throw a staggering 100 pitches, while walking three batters to six strikeouts.

Again, this was a nice start from Lopez, but moving forward, we need to see better control and fewer pitches overall. With the Athletics potentially needing to use a significant number of relievers during the rest of the series, moving forward, Lopez simply cannot struggle to get outs as much as he did. Not a bad start, but not the best either, especially when you factor in how good Lopez has been.

Interesting Bullpen Choice Late

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, the bullpen strategy has wound up hurting the Athletics. Mark Kotsay used Scott Blewett, Luis Medina, Hogan Harris, and finally Brady Basso to finish the game. Considering how well the bullpen plays once consistency is implemented , using this many pitchers in different situations may not have been the best idea.

Basso is the biggest victim of all this. For starters, Basso has had to pitch in a wide array of situations over the past week. He would open a game, pitch the seventh and eighth innings in his last outing, and now pitch in the top of the 10th. In the loss, he would allow two hits while giving up a single run, which ended up being the game-winner for the Orioles. It will be interesting to see how Kotsay navigates the bullpen to finish the series.

Zack Gelof Could Be Heating Up

Aug 10, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) looks towards the outfield after hitting an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Gelof has not been himself recently. In the last seven days, Gelof is batting .174 with a .486 OPS. This lack of production has been offset by other top performers, but it is clear that once Gelof gets hot again, the Athletics' offense will be much better overall.

In the loss, Gelof went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Not a bad game at all, and it was almost the difference in the win. If Gelof stays on this trajectory, we will once again see the Athletics' offense improve by leaps and bounds once he syncs up with his teammates.