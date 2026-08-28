Predicting Outlook for A's Potential Pitchers Against Orioles

The Athletics are on a rampage but could get derailed vs. the Orioles.

After winning a series against the AL West division leader, the Astros, the Athletics put together yet another solid series against the Twins. With so much momentum heading into the Orioles series, there is a clear path to victory. But as we move into the later part of the rotation, the Athletics might be in trouble.

Game 1 | Brandon Young RHP vs. Jacob Lopez LHP

Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) walks off the mound after the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the only game in the series in which the Athletics have the overall pitcher advantage. Since the break, Jacob Lopez has been the Athletics' unlikely ace , posting a very impressive 2.33 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 38.2 innings pitched. If Lopez is able to pitch well in Game 1, the Athletics could parlay that momentum into Games 2 and 3.

In the other dugout, the Athletics will have to face Brandon Young, who has been inconsistent in the month of August. In his last start vs. the Rays, he pitched 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. Before that, he pitched 4.0 innings vs. the Rays, where he allowed four runs off three homers. This year, Young is 9-3 with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. It will be interesting to see what version the Athletics get on Friday.

Game 2 | Shane Baz RHP vs. Jack Perkins RHP

Aug 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) pitches during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what could be the series decider, the Athletics send out Jack Perkins, who is arguably the worst starting pitcher in the rotation. This year, Perkins is 3-9 with a 6.68 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP.

Recently, the Athletics would pair Perkins with Brady Basso to open the game. However, after using Basso in the final game of the Twins series, and given that both pitchers combined for six earned runs against the Astros, it would be interesting to see if Mark Kotsay elects to use the same strategy against the Orioles.

Shane Baz has been alright in August. Through 29.1 innings, Baz has posted a 4.30 ERA, with his best game coming against the Rangers, when he pitched 8.0 innings, allowing just three hits and two runs while walking one batter. However, in Baz's last three starts, he has allowed at least three runs and has only made it past the sixth inning once.

Game 3 | Chris Bassitt RHP vs. Jeffrey Springs LHP

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a solid outing vs. the Royals, in which he pitched 5.2 innings while allowing five hits and just two runs, many were hoping that Jeffrey Springs had finally figured it out. But in his last outing vs. the Twins, it started to pour once again, as he allowed seven hits and four runs in just 4.2 innings pitched. Since Springs is pitching the series finale, it can be assumed that the Athletics will be limited in the bullpen , which essentially translates to: the Athletics could be in trouble.

Out of all the other Orioles pitchers on this list, Bassitt has had the best month of August. In 17.2 innings pitched, Bassitt has allowed 19 hits and six runs. In his last start vs. the Cardinals, Bassitt pitched 6.2 innings while allowing six hits and a single run. With the series likely to be on the line in this outing, the Athletics offense will need to get hot.