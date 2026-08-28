Setting Goals for Athletics To Meet During Orioles Series

The Athletics would love to win three series in a row.

After defeating both the Twins and Astros cleanly in their respective series, it is clear that the Athletics' season is starting to shift again. But with their opponent a very solid Orioles team fighting for a playoff spot, and with Jeffrey Springs and Jack Perkins each set to be on the mound during the series, the Athletics will need to accomplish a few things before a series win can happen.

Starting Rotation | 5.0 Inning Minimum

Aug 10, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws the ball to first after fielding a bunt against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a series that could easily come down to Game 3, the Athletics need to save as many arms in the bullpen as possible. An easy solution would be for each starting pitcher to last at least 5.0 innings in his start, with Jacob Lopez hopefully getting through 6.0-7.0 innings in his series-opening start.

If the Athletics decide to use an opener with Perkins, this can also make things much more difficult in terms of having as many relievers available as possible. With how well the bullpen has been playing, you do not want to ruin the trajectory they are on. This could happen if a pitcher needs to come in early and pitch an extra inning due to limitations later on in the series.

Starting Lineup | Score Early All Series Long

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics offense has been great recently. Not only are they scoring enough runs to outpace inconsistent pitching, but they are scoring early enough to set the tone. With the pitching concerns outlined in the previous section, the Athletics will need to provide as much run support as possible.

An easy way to do this is to cash in on Henry Bolte's speed on the basepaths. With him acting as the team's lead-off man, getting Bolte on base is essential to scoring a flurry of runs early. Not only is he the fastest player in baseball, which creates more runs by default, but his ability to create discomfort for the opposing pitcher is something that will have an effect on the outcome of this series.

Bullpen | No Implosions

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics bullpen has started to look much better recently. With Elvis Alvarado now a full-time closer, this opens the door for Hogan Harris to help out earlier in the game, a role switch that, on paper, fits much better. With guys like Brady Basso and Luis Medina looking good as well, there is a good chance we win a series off the back of the bullpen.

But even with that said, we have seen this bullpen completely crumble at the worst possible times, as even the top relievers mentioned above have had their fair share of struggles. Because of this, Mark Kotsay needs to pull pitchers quickly once the glass throne starts to crack. But at the same time, the players need to figure out how to get out of jams unscathed if the Athletics hope to take this series.