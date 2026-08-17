Why Jacob Lopez's Monster Second Half Could Fuel Athletics' Future
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After yet another great start from Jacob Lopez, the Athletics' offseason plans could mean big things.
Who would have thought that a pitcher who voluntarily sent himself down to Triple-A would be the key to a potential 2027 playoff run? Not many of us. And while this might be a very large jump considering the Athletics’ current position in the MLB standings, there is hope.
The Athletics' Offseason Plans Have Changed
The Athletics' biggest flaw all season has been the pitching staff. Both the bullpen and the starting rotation have made it impossible for this team to find any consistency, which is why the Athletics currently hold the second-worst record in baseball.
After a very quiet trade deadline that saw only the acquisition of Seth Johnson, who has struggled, the Athletics will now look to the offseason to really get ahead of these problems. But with Lopez's emergence, there is less work to be done than previously projected.
The Athletics rotation right now, which consists of Lopez, Gage Jump, JT Ginn, Jack Perkins, and Mason Barnett, is clearly very top-heavy, with Perkins and Barnett holding the team back the most. It can be inferred that neither Barnett nor Perkins will have a spot next year. With Luis Severino returning, the Athletics will have a solid first four pitchers in the rotation.
If the Athletics also decide to bring up developing pitcher Jamie Arnold, who is posting a 3.88 ERA in Double-A Midland, it would further strengthen the rotation. Even if the A's do not pull the trigger, there will still be more resources to address that fifth spot, as they would only need to figure out one slot rather than two, giving them a clearer path to building the depth needed for a playoff push.
Why This Means Playoffs
Again, even putting the Athletics in the same conversation as the playoffs is enough to make anyone click off the article immediately. But when you consider that the Athletics will have a healthy team and that Lopez's excellence will open up more doors for improvement, this sentiment holds up.
With a solid pitching rotation and an entire offseason to fix the bullpen issues, it would be incredibly hard for the Athletics' front office to mess things up. With the Athletics also having many trade pieces continuing to develop, they could be more aggressive at the deadline.
If the Athletics were to make the playoffs, it would be a very dramatic season-to-season shift. But with Lopez serving as the figurative spark and the team already having a very solid core in place, anything but the playoffs would be considered a failure.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV