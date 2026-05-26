2 Bold Predictions in Athletics' Bounce Back Game vs. Mariners
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The Athletics now sit at 27–27, just 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners in the A.L. West and in desperate need of a statement win in Game 2.
With the Athletics now just 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners in the A.L. West, it is clear this team is very unstable. Not only are the A's 10-13 at home, but they are 4-6 in the last 10 games. These struggles need to be fixed soon. And there is a good chance it happens in Game 2.
Multiple Athletics Go Yard
The Athletics' lineup is due for a massive game. Following a rough offensive showing in the Padres series, and now in the current series vs. the Mariners, the A's offense needs a jolt soon. With that said, a few Athletics are due for a homer: Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, and even Shea Langeliers, even though he hit one Monday.
If only two Athletics hit a home run in Game 2, it might be enough to win the game outright. We know the A's when hot are a very deadly team. But right now this team is struggling. A massive offensive outpour is exactly what they need to build on the lead they have in the A.L West.
Luis Severino Delivers Best Start of Season
The A's starting rotation, like the offense, has struggled as of late. Because of this, it is time for one of these pitchers to deliver a very strong performance. With the series now on the line, the Athletics now turn to Luis Severino to push the series result to Wednesday.
Severino's best game of the season came on April 29 vs. Kansas City, where he would pitch seven innings, giving up just one run and four hits. It is also important to remember that in his last start on May 21 vs. Los Angeles, he would pitch seven innings, giving up just two runs and three hits.
If he can come close to either performance, the Athletics will be in great shape to pull out a win. But what needs to be the emphasis for Severino in this pitching appearance is not to allow runs early. In his last start vs. the Angels, he would allow a two-run shot in the first inning. This cannot be replicated.
If either of these predictions comes true, the A's will be in a prime position to take Game 2. A loss here could be devastating; not only will this open up the door for the Mariners to take control of the A.L West, but they could also be in the midst of a serious losing streak, considering their next series is against the juggernaut Yankees.
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