What To Expect in Athletics Game Two Bounce-Back

Following a grueling 7-3 loss in Game 1, the A's now look to bounce-back on Saturday.

The Athletics did play a decent game against the Padres, but the pitching as a whole still has ways to go until the A's can be considered elite. Luckily, for the A's, they are exactly where they were just a day ago in the A.L West standings, just 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners and Rangers. A win on Saturday will be massive.

J.T Ginn Continues Dominance

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

In J.T Ginn's last start, he would pitch eight no-hit innings before allowing two Angels runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. While a heartbreaking loss, this gave us a glimpse of what Ginn is capable of. While it is unlikely that he replicates this performance, there is little doubt that he will continue to be lights-out.

In the last three games for the Athletics, starting pitchers have given up a two-run home run in the first inning. This is definitely not a streak that the Athletics would like to see continue. However, there is hope that Ginn will be the pitcher to snap this streak. Look out for a strong outing from Ginn in Game 2.

Langeliers and Kurtz Show Up Big

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Shea Langeliers has not been himself recently. In the last seven days, he has posted a .136 batting average with just three hits; something needs to give. During Friday's game, it became clear that the Athletics pitching is not something to rely on. That is why they need their best player to start getting some hits.

As for Nick Kurtz , he has continued to be incredible. On Friday, he ripped a double that drove in Carlos Cortes at the top of the first inning. It’s also worth noting that Kurtz is on a 45-game on-base streak—a run he’ll be determined not to see end on Saturday.

Athletics Lead Wire to Wire

May 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) center fielder Henry Bolte (33) first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) and third baseman Zack Gelof (20) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This game has an A's win written all over it. With the Athletics sending their ace out in Ginn, and the Padres' sending out Lucas Giolito, who will be making his second start of the season, there is a good chance that the Athletics stay in the lead for the entire game, much less a majority of it.

With Ginn coming off an amazing game, and the A's offense proving to be a threat early, there is no reason why they can't accomplish this. Even though the A.L. West standings are not at the forefront of their mind, the pressure is still on, with both the Mariners and Rangers nipping at their heels. This motivation is worth mentioning.

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (middle) hands the ball to Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (right) after being pulled during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the Athletics need a win on Saturday. Not only are they just 1.5 games ahead in the A.L. West, but a win against a premier team like the Padres would be something to look back on and smile about later in the season. If even one of the predictions above holds, this scenario becomes more likely than not.