Athletics vs. Mariners Series Breakdown: Pitching Matchup, Players To Watch

With the Athletics now 2.5 games in front of Seattle in the A.L West rankings, this series will, without a doubt, be an emotional rollercoaster.

Following a 3-1 series win over the Angels, the Athletics would go 1-2 vs. the Padres. This now puts their record at 27-26, just one game over .500. With the momentum they earned after a 5-2 win in the final game of the Padres series, the Athletics now look to get the job done at home vs. Seattle.

Starting Pitchers

May 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In Game 1 of the series, the A's will put out Aaron Civale, who on the season is hosting a 5-1 win-loss record, 3.31 ERA, and a 1.39 WHIP. In his last appearance, which came against the Angels, he would allow five runs and three home runs in 5.0 IP. Even though the Athletics would win that game, Civale had a rocky performance.

In Game 2 of the series, the Athletics will utilize Luis Severino, who was great vs the Angels on May 21. He would pitch seven innings, giving up just three hits and two runs. He would also strike out a season high of 10 batters during the game. This season, Severino has a 2-5 record, 4.23 ERA, and 1.44 WHIP.

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In what could be the series decider, the A's will place their trust in Jeffery Springs , who is coming off a rough appearance vs. the Padres, where he allowed four runs and gave up three home runs. On the season, he has a 3-5 record, 4.11 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP. A big turnaround will be needed vs. the Mariners.

Athletics Whose Bats Are Hot

May 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) looks on after being thrown out at first base during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The A's have had some very notable performers as of late. The most notable being Carlos Cortes, the Athletics lead-off hitter. In the last seven days, Cortes is hitting .368, with a 1.082 OPS. In the final game of the Padres series, he would hit a lead-off homerun, a single, and draw a walk. Absolutely elite.

The next player to watch is fairly obvious: Nick Kurtz . Who has gotten on base in the last 47 games, which leads the MLB. In the last seven days, he has been hitting an amazing .423, with a .545 OBP, and 1.083 OPS. He is also the Athletics' best hitter with RISP, batting .486 across the season.

May 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (right) smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom has struggled as of late, but he really got things going vs. the Padres on Sunday. He would record a multi-hit game, going 2-of-5 with two singles and an RBI. In the last week, he has hit .231 with a .310 OBP. A multi-hit game or two vs. the Mariners will be greatly needed.

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with third baseman Zack Gelof (20) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

This series could either make or break the Athletics' first half of the season. If they get swept, they will finish second in the division. If they sweep the Mariners, much less win the series, they will have a considerable cushion in the standings, which could be huge entering the All-Star break.