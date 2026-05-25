Athletics Avoid Sweep: Key Takeaways From Bumpy Padres Series

The Athletics would win the final game of the series to keep them one game above .500 at 27-26.

This series was definitely a weird one for the Athletics. In Game 1, they would fall 7-3, in a rough game from start to finish. In Game 2, the A's would only give up two hits on the day, but still lost 2-0. But luckily, they were able to put together a convincing game, winning 5-2 in the final game of the series. Here is what we learned.

The Athletics Struggled With RISP

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Umpire Louie Krupa (27) calls ball four on time violation on Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) to load the bases in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Throughout the series, the Athletics would hit 3-for-24 with RISP (.125), including 0-for-7 in the Game 2 loss, when the A's would be shut out for just the third time of the season. The ceiling of this team is very scary, so considering that they have failed to reach it, it has gotten frustrating. This has to change up next vs. Seattle.

Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker were starting to cause a lot of issues at the 2-3 spots in the lineup. Both players were unable to record a hit with RISP during the series, a problem that grew so severe that Rooker was completely removed from the lineup on Sunday.

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom was under a microscope, as he has also struggled as of late. However, during Sunday's game, he would go 2-of-5, with an RBI single to put the slump narrative to bed for now. A few multi-hit performances vs. the Mariners will be greatly needed. As the stake for the next series has grown increasingly.

The A's Starting Rotation Is in Disarray

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Throughout the series, we really didn't get good pitching from the Athletics' starters. Jacob Lopez would get a win in the final game of the series despite not opening the game. He would only pitch 4.2 innings, where he would strike out three batters, give up six hits, and allow a run on a sacrifice fly. If not for a 30-pitch bottom of the 6th, we might have seen more from him.

But outside of that performance, there was not much to be desired. In J.T. Ginn's start in Game 2, he pitched just 2.1 innings, walked six batters, and was charged with both of the Padres’ runs. In the first game of the series, Jeffrey Springs would pitch 6.1 innings but gave up a two-run shot in the bottom of the first.

Nick Kurtz and Carlos Cortes Are a Deadly 1–2

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a single during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz and Carlos Cortes have been on an absolute rampage of late. In the final game of the series, Kurtz would go 1-of-2, with an RBI and two walks, keeping his on-base streak alive, which is now at 47 games and counting. Cortes also went 2-for-4, launching a leadoff homer in the top of the first, adding a single, and drawing a walk. Great baseball.

Cortes is now hitting an otherworldly .350, as well as .367 with RISP. For Kurtz this season, he is hitting .290, while batting an incredible .486 with RISP. This duo at the top of the lineup means business and has kept the Athletics afloat while facing rough pitching and inefficiencies in the middle of the lineup.