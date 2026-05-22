Athletics vs. Padres: Series Breakdown, Starters, Players To Watch

Following an exciting 3-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Angels, the A's now look to extend their winning streak vs the Padres.

Even though the last four games have been bumpy for the Athletics, they have shown real promise that could point to back-to-back series wins vs. California teams. Up next for the A's is a very solid Padres team coming off back-to-back losses to the Dodgers. Buckle up, this will be good.

Starting Pitchers

May 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In Game 1 of the series, Jeffery Springs will take the mound for the Athletics. This season, he has started 10 games and currently has a 3.93 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while holding batters to a .239 batting average. During away games, Springs has pitched 23.2 innings and has given up eight runs and 19 hits, while holding batters to a .218 batting average.

For the Padres in Game 1, they will call upon Walker Buehler, who started nine games and has a 5.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and allowed batters a .256 batting average. His last start came on May 16 vs. the Mariners, where he would pitch five innings and give up five hits, two runs, and strike out six batters.

May 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) checks the runner against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In Game 2, the A's will send out J.T Ginn, who is coming off a very impressive start vs the Angels, where he threw eight no-hit innings on top of 10 strikeouts. On the road, Ginn is pitching amazingly, with a 1.67 ERA and 0.71 WHIP while holding batters to a .155 average.

For the Padres, they will give the nod to Lucas Giolito, who will be making his second start of the season. In his first start on May 17, he would pitch five innings and give up one hit with a .80 WHIP. Giolito would give up three runs during the Padres 8-3 win over the Mariners.

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To send us home, Jacob Lopez will pitch the final game of the series. Lopez would struggle during the second game of the Angels series, where he would pitch just 3.2 innings and allow seven hits and four runs. In the season, Lopez has a 6.14 ERA and 1.80 WHIP. A bounce-back game will be needed.

In what could be the series decider, the Padres put their trust in their ace Michael King. This season, he has a 4-2 win-loss record, along with a 2.31 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Against the Dodgers, King would pitch seven scoreless innings, nine strikeouts, while giving up four hits in the win.

Athletics To Watch

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) runs to first on a two RBI single in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This will be a very telling series for the Athletics, who are currently first in the A.L. West with a 26-24 record. To maintain this standing, they will need to face the 29-20 Padres. For the A's to walk out cleanly these players need to show up in a massive way.

The first player and the hottest on the A's currently is Nick Kurtz ; who is currently on a 44-game on-base streak, which leads the nation. In the last seven days, Kurtz is hitting .304 with seven hits and 10 RBIs. If he can continue to be efficient with runners in scoring position, the A's should be able to steal a game or two.

May 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) looks on after being thrown out at first base during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

In the last seven days, Carlos Cortes is batting .357, which is the highest among the A's current starting lineup. On the season, Cortes is hitting an incredible .345, which will be needed against a team as strong as the Padres. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few multi-hit games from Cortes throughout the series.

May 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay walks back the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This has all the makings of an incredible series. If they can get past Mason Miller, there is little doubt that the A's will walk out of this series as winners.