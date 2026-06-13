Three Key Observations for Athletics Game 2 Clash Against Rockies

With the Athletics looking to extend their win streak to four games, there are a few boxes they need to check.

The Athletics have an opportunity to reach .500, a number that, while not that impressive, is when taking a look at the A.L West. The Athletics right now are just two games behind the Mariners for the lead, in what has been a very rough season for the American League champs. Every game counts.

Trigger Happy Bullpen

May 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Athletics have elected to utilize Joey Estes as their Game 2 starter, a change that would move Jeffrey Springs' start to Sunday. With the Las Vegas Aviators, Estes would go 2-6, with a 5.95 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP. A line that, while not pretty, could change vs. the Rockies.

If things go wrong, which is likely, the Athletics need to be ready to fully utilize their bullpen. Players like Luis Media and Elvis Alvarado are two players who are nearly guaranteed to make an appearance. Either way, we have seen in the past four games how quickly things can get out of hand.

Tyler Soderstrom Needs to Step Up

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In the last 15 days, Soderstrom has been the Athletics best hitter, which speaks numbers when you realize Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers are on the same team. During that span, Soderstrom is hitting .333 with 12 hits and five home runs. While the Athletics were able to pull out a win without him recording a hit in Game 1, they might not be as lucky in Game 2.

With the pitching questions mentioned earlier, the Athletics will need to go above and beyond when providing run support. If Soderstrom is able to make a sizable dent, the Athletics should be in good shape. If not, things could get scary quick. When a team's hottest player is not producing, it can lead to offensive inefficiencies across the board.

Jacob Wilson Comeback Game

May 8, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) hits a RBI single during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

After missing a good chunk of the season, Jacob Wilson is back in the lineup. While it is inferred that he will take a few games to return to his former self, this might need to be fast-tracked vs. the Rockies . With the A's needing runs badly in this game, Wilson needs to be a guy who can provide that.

Not only is Wilson playing in a very hitter-friendly ballpark, but he will also be facing Kyle Freeland to start the game. Who right now has a 1-6 record with an awful 7.81 ERA. This has all the makings for Wilson to find his rhyme, something that will be needed as the first half of the season comes to a close.