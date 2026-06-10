Athletics You Should Vote for in 2026 All-Star Game

The Athletics have potential All-Stars all over the field, but which ones are locks, and which ones are still on the fringe of stardom?

With the All-Star break approaching fast, the Athletics have a few players who still need a little push before they are cemented as true All-Star-level talents. In this article, we will break down a handful of Athletics who have a real shot at making the All-Star Game, and a few who have more to prove.

Players Who Wish All-Star Game Was in August

May 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) looks on after being thrown out at first base during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Athletics have two players in particular who wish they could have more time to prove themselves. One being Carlos Cortes, who has been a very solid lead-off hitter, despite not being a full-time starter. This season, Cortes is batting .312, with 48 hits, five home runs, and a .399 OBP, not bad.

Another player who could be an easy lock, if not for limited appearances, is Gage Jump. After a very rocky debut vs. the Mariners on May 26, Jump has emerged as one of the best starting pitchers for the Athletics. Through just three starts, Jump has posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. With how he is playing now, there is good reason to believe the Athletics have a future All-Star on their hands.

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs to first after hitting a double during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Zack Gelof is a player who could fall in the fringe All-Star category up next. This season, he is hitting .266 with a .777 OPS, along with eight home runs and 23 RBIs. Following Game 2 of the Las Vegas series, he is now on a 14-game hitting streak and a two-game home run streak. With more time, Gelof would be an easy pick for this season's All-Star Game.

Players on Fringe of All-Star Selection

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) runs to first base during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom is just one big push away from being a lock for the All-Star Game. In the last 15 days, he is leading all Athletics in batting average with .415, and is tied with Nick Kurtz for the most RBIs during that span with 12. Soderstrom is also tied for fourth in MLB in doubles with 17, further adding to his resume.

This season, Soderstrom is hitting .238, with 15 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a .804 OPS. As the players mentioned earlier, Soderstrom would like a few extra games to prove he deserves an All-Star nod. But with four more games remaining in a very hitter-friendly Vegas, there is no reason why he can't make a huge final push.

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn is another player who needs to finish the first half of the season strong to earn an All-Star nod. However, Ginn would allow five runs during his start vs. the Brewers on June 9, which could hurt him in the long run. This season, Ginn is posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.15, while allowing batters a .205 batting average.

Players Who Are Locks

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Shea Langeliers is a player who could be considered a "fringe" player on this list. But following his very rough month of May, Langeliers is back to the MVP form he started the season off with. Through the last seven days, Langeliers is batting .257 with three home runs and five RBIs.

This season, Langeliers leads the Athletics in batting average and home runs. His stats to start the season were so good that he was able to have a slump in May and still be a top player for the Athletics. Because of this, there is no reason to believe that Langeliers should be left out of the All-Star Game.

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) steps on third base after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz is a player who has simply stood head and shoulders above the rest of the league. Right now, he is batting .283 with a .969 OPS (third in MLB) and a .437 OBP. Kurtz also leads the league in walks with 63 and is fourth in RBIs with 49. He also recorded an on-base streak of 48 games, which led MLB at the time. If he is left out of the All-Star Game, burn the system to the ground.