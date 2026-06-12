3 Bold Predictions for Athletics' Series Against Rockies

After a very chaotic series vs. the Brewers, some crazy things could occur during the Rockies series.

Both the Athletics and Rockies are two very similar teams, but on completely different trajectories. For starters, both teams are in the top ten in most hitting stats and the bottom five in the league in pitching overall. When these two teams collide, some wild things could happen in the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Kurtz Launches Himself Into MVP Talks

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16). hits a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz would have an excellent series vs. the Brewers, where he would bat .417, with five hits, three home runs, and four RBIs. This production has done numbers for Kurtz's stock, and right now, we could be in the midst of a potential MVP season if Kurtz takes it up a notch, which is likely.

If Kurtz is able to outplay the stat line he posted in the Brewers series, there are some serious conversations to be had. The good news is that this is completely possible. As mentioned earlier, the Rockies are the worst pitching team in baseball, which means better opportunities for Nick Kurtz.

Gage Jump Struggles Big Time

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Gage Jump has become a very good pitcher for the Athletics recently, but he should not get comfortable vs. the Rockies. Considering they are ranked eighth in the league in batting average with .247, and 14th in runs scored, a sign of a jam could be devastating for the young pitcher.

The reason why this is likely to happen to Jump is that his strikeout rate is so low. In 6.1 innings vs. the Astros on June 7, he was only able to muster three strikeouts. And the start before, he would pitch 7.0 innings vs. the Cubs, striking out five batters. In a ballpark where every fly-ball has a chance, things could get ugly for the young fella.

Athletics Break Franchise Single-Game Home Run Record

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

This one could be a stretch, but if there was a time for it to happen, it would be this series. Keep in mind, in the last 15 days, not games, the Athletics have hit 30 home runs, which is first by a long shot. With a rocky pitching staff coming to town (pun intended), the Athletics' opportunity to break this is right in their hands.

The record currently stands at eight, set way back in 1996, and again in 2024, when the A's hit eight homers vs. the Phillies. In Game 1 of the Brewers series, the Athletics would hit seven home runs. Considering the Brewers are T-2nd for the fewest home runs allowed, this feat speaks volumes. Now compare that to the Rockies, who are fourth in most home runs allowed; well, you get the point.